Odds Aaron Glenn Becomes Denver Broncos Next Head Coach

The Denver Broncos have announced they successfully completed their first interview in search of their next head coach.

In three seasons, Vic Fangio went 19-30 and was fired after the Broncos' 7-10 record in 2021.

"To Broncos fans: Thank you for your support, passion and how much you care about the Broncos," Fangio said in a released statement. "You are the reason Denver is one of the NFL's best football towns. The foundation is in place for this team to accomplish great things. The future is bright for the Denver Broncos, and I wish the organization nothing but the best."

Broncos general manager George Paton and the team's search committee spoke with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Thursday.

"I think if you've spent any time around him, he strikes you as head coach material," the Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett said, via DenverBroncos.com. "I realize that coming from the Lions and a three-win team this year, it's probably a tough sell, but when you look at the leadership qualities, the people that he's learned under -- Bill Parcells, Sean Payton, some of those guys -- I don't think there's any doubt he'll be a head coach in the NFL eventually. I can tell you that all the Lions players up here speak highly of him as a motivator, a teacher, a person. I just think in today's NFL, that goes a long way."

The Broncos are set to interview 10 candidates in search of their next head coach.

Despite dealing with a myriad of injuries, including the former No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah, Glenn found ways to aid Detroit's roster to perform at a higher level than most expected.

Under Glenn, Detroit's defense gave up nearly five points less per game than the team allowed in 2020.

While Glenn is likely on the trajectory to become a head coach soon, it is not expected that he will be hired away from Detroit just yet.

“I want to be the best coordinator the Lions ever had. That’s all I think about,” Glenn recently told reporters."

Glenn continued, "Listen, this is a job that I have right now, and I want to be the best I can be at it. And I want to be the best that ever came through Detroit. I want you guys to say that at some point, he was the best coordinator ever. That’s what my goal is.”

With the opportunity to coach several young players climbing up the ladder, Glenn will have the opportunity to further instill his message and scheme if he chooses to remain in Detroit.

Impeding free agent Tracy Walker expressed he has strong hope in Detroit's coaching staff.

So much so that he still wants to remain in Detroit to be part of the turnaround.

“AG’s is kind of like that uncle that -- you know how there’s that uncle that always watches your back when you’re young, and he’s always going to look out for you, but he’s going to tell your ass when you’re wrong? That’s AG," Walker said. "AG is always going to tell you when you’re wrong, but he’s going to love you. Like I said, it’s a great feeling to know I have a coaching staff that backs me up, supports what I do, supports my decisions or suggestions, and yeah, I couldn’t ask for much better honestly. I couldn’t ask for much better.”

I will place the odds of Glenn leaving to take a head coaching job this hiring cycle at 15 percent.

