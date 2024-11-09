All Lions

Emmanuel Moseley: 'I'm Yelling Because It's Been a While'

Emmanuel Moseley joins Lone Wolves podcast.

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley talks with the media after practice
Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley talks with the media after practice / Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley returned to the practice field for the first time this week since suffering a torn pectoral muscle at practice during training camp.

After practice Friday, the talented defensive back shared his feelings about his return, his current goals and reflecting on the mental toughness needed to repeatedly come back from multiple injuries.

“I’ve got strong faith, number one, and I have a good family around me. Coming from a place like San Francisco and coming here, I didn’t know what to make of it, and I got hurt again," Moseley told Lions OnSI . "They stuck by me and then even after this injury, they still stuck by me. It just gave me confidence that they believe in me, and it’s a blessing because not everyone gets the same chances I’ve got, three. And I’ve still got the same chances. It’s pretty cool to see, and I appreciate them doing that for me. I just want to repay them on the field.”

After making his first play at practice, the 28-year-old yelled in excitement, as he is now working his way back to hopefully contribute to a secondary that has only given up six total passing touchdown in 2024.

"It was great, man. You feel like you've been gone for so long and you inch there and you're back on the field. And then something else happens, and then you've got to sit back down again. It can be frustrating," Moseley explained. "But when I got out there, I was so happy, so when I made my first play I'm just excited, I'm yelling because it's been a while. I know what type of player I am and I know what I can bring. It was joyful, that's all I can say."

CB Emmanuel Moseley walks off the field at the end of the Detroit Lions training camp
CB Emmanuel Moseley walks off the field at the end of the Detroit Lions training camp / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

Moseley has recorded 162 career tackles, four interceptions in 46 games.

The latest "Lone Wolves" podcast also discusses the improved culture inside the locker room, how the Lions will handle left tackle Taylor Decker not being available against the Texans.

Published
