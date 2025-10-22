The Good, Bad, and Ugly From Lions' 24-9 Win Against Bucs
The Detroit Lions' defense has garnered a significant amount of praise for their efforts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Despite a myriad of injuries, Kelvin Sheppard's defense was able to stifle Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers' offense, limiting the NFC South squad to only nine points on Monday Night Football.
Dan Campbell highlighted the efforts of the defense and praised the team for being able to weather a significant amount of injuries.
"Obviously the defense, outstanding performance by those guys. I mean, every one of those guys got a game ball. It was just, top to bottom across that whole roster, those guys just did a really good job, man," Campbell told reporters on Monday afternoon. I thought we were aggressive, went after the football. Had a number of balls on the ground, so that’s – it’s paying big dividends, man."
The team has made forcing takeaways a priority this season and the work started in training camp has paid significant dividends.
"Working at takeaways in practice and it’s showing up on the field and guys are taking pride in it, and they’re trying to be the next one to get one out. Just outstanding performance. Offensively, did what we had to do. Things we’re going to clean up and easily correctable, will be corrected," said Campbell. "We’ve got good guys in that room and they’re prideful, and we’ll be better.
"I just kind of mentioned last night, I thought our coverage units did a really good job on special teams, so that was good," Campbell added. "And we’re 5-2 at the bye, and when we come back, we’ve got to continue to improve. We’ve got to evolve and improve, and we’re in a race to improve quite frankly with everybody else, particularly those in our division.”
The biggest area of concern involved pass protection, as quarterback Jared Goff was sacked four times and faced nine pressures.
Detroit's tight ends did not have a particularly good game either, as Sam LaPorta had a quiet game and Brock Wright had struggles with his blocking responsibilities.
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast recaps the Lions' victory over the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football and examines how promising the remainder of the 2025 looks for Campbell's squad.
