Detroit Lions Biggest Key to Victory Against Kansas City Chiefs
The Detroit Lions have a prime opportunity to secure their fifth victory of the 2025 season.
Against the Kansas City Chiefs, the biggest key to victory will be effectively rushing the football against a team that has struggled limiting their opponents on the ground.
"Run the heck out of that football," said this writer. "You have got to attack. You got to find a way to get to three to four yards per carry. Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery -- that'll open everything up. The run action. Everything. I think it's going to be a Gibbs-Montgomery game.
"They get the record this week. Both of them find the end zone. They move the football. They're going to want to out tough the Chiefs. Sam Laporta, again, I think continues his momentum. I think you get some shots for Jameson Williams. "They take those shots. I think this game has a chance to be an offensive super-power showcase."
The AFC West squad is allowing 123.4 rushing yards per game and an average of 4.8 yards per rushing attempt. Detroit currently averages 134.8 yards per game (7th).
Offensive coordinator John Morton was asked earlier this week how the Lions can continue to work to free up David Montgomery in the run game.
"Well, you can throw it, but we don’t do that. We block it up, man," said Morton. "Because we’ve got wideouts that can block. Now, if you don’t have wideouts who can block, that’s a different story. But our wideouts block. They’re the best in football, and a lot of teams, they see a loaded box like that, they’re just throwing it. But not with our guys. It’s pretty impressive what our wideouts do.
"That’s the reason why we’re one of the tops in the run game, because of what they do. And then it just helps out with everything else, the play-action and then the movement game and stuff. But this is who we are, you know that. I mean, we’re going to pound it no matter what, 10-man box, it doesn’t matter. So, we’ll just keep doing it until they stop it.”
