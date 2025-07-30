What We're Watching For When Lions Play Chargers in Preseason Opener
The Detroit Lions are a football team that is embarking on another journey to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in the history of the organization.
Against the Los Angeles Chargers, Dan Campbell's roster will have their first opportunity to impress the coaching staff and the rest of the NFL world during the Pro Football Hall of Fame game.
Players like backup quarterback Hendon Hooker, offensive lineman Giovanni Mani and defensive tackle Brodric Martin will be evaluated critically by supporters and the coaching staff, even though the game does not count in the standings.
After a disappointing playoff loss to end their season against the Washington Commanders, the team has turned the page and is aiming to win the division for the third-consecutive season.
NFL insider Albert Breer observed during his camp visit the roster and coaching staff still has a lot going for them.
According to Sports Illustrated, "The Dan Campbell–Brad Holmes Lions still have a ton going for them. Goff’s played well, that night, notwithstanding. Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell are still anchors for the offensive line, and leaders such as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Alex Anzalone are still around.
"Beyond those guys, so many of the team’s best players (Aidan Hutchinson, Brian Branch, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, Alim McNeill, et al) are still ascending. The overall point is there’s still a lot to like and plenty to make you believe that the Lions’ bad night was really just that, and not much else."
On the latest episode of the Lone Wolves podcast, this writer previews the game and lists players to watch, including Hooker, Martin, Manu, Ahmed Hassanein, Dan Jackson, Rock Ya-Sin, Morice Norris and Dominic Lovett.
