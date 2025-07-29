All Lions

Early Intel on Detroit Lions Rookie Performances

Tate Ratledge put on energetic rookie show.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions guard Tate Ratledge (69).
Detroit Lions guard Tate Ratledge (69). / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

With the start of training camp comes the Detroit Lions' annual tradition of rookie performances.

As was shown in the viral 'Hard Knocks' clip of Aidan Hutchinson performing Michael Jackson's Billie Jean in front of the team, the Lions traditionally have members of their rookie class perform a song or talent for their teammates for levity purposes during training camp.

Traditionally, the players share their name, college and signing bonus from their rookie contracts before performing.

At the conclusion of Tuesday's practice, Detroit Lions OnSI spoke with first-round pick Tyleik Williams and learned that three rookies have performed for the team at this current stage of camp. Williams is among the group, along with second-round pick Tate Ratledge and seventh-rounder Dominic Lovett.

Williams said he went first in the festivities, belting out Keith Sweat's 'Nobody.' Ratledge, meanwhile, ignited the room with his performance of Jeezy's 'Jeezy The Snowman.' The Georgia product reportedly threw his shirt off during the performance of the rap song.

"Yeah, I went first, actually. I did 'Nobody' by Keith Sweat. I think I did good, I was getting some claps and they were singing along," Williams said. "And then Tate came down and threw his shirt off, he definitely lit up the room for sure. And then Dominic Lovett went. I think we went three-for-three on the rookie shows, for sure."

The Ohio State product noted that he went with a song that he knew, and it was an option he knew teammates would be familiar with.

"Just knew the song, and I knew a lot of people knew that song," Williams said. "It's an old song that people vibe to, so I was like, 'Why not just try it?'"

Williams had to battle through some anxiety, as he admittedly isn't one of the most social players on the team. However, he felt that he did a good job with his performance.

"I'm not really social at all, so I had to kind of fight that fear," Williams said. "I just went for it, (and) was being confident."

As for what's next, Williams is eager to see a pair of late-round picks make their performances in the near future.

"Dan Jackson, I want to see what he pulls out," Williams stated. "Or Ahmed (Hassanein), I want to see what he does."

More from Lions OnSI:

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News