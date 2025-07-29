Early Intel on Detroit Lions Rookie Performances
With the start of training camp comes the Detroit Lions' annual tradition of rookie performances.
As was shown in the viral 'Hard Knocks' clip of Aidan Hutchinson performing Michael Jackson's Billie Jean in front of the team, the Lions traditionally have members of their rookie class perform a song or talent for their teammates for levity purposes during training camp.
Traditionally, the players share their name, college and signing bonus from their rookie contracts before performing.
At the conclusion of Tuesday's practice, Detroit Lions OnSI spoke with first-round pick Tyleik Williams and learned that three rookies have performed for the team at this current stage of camp. Williams is among the group, along with second-round pick Tate Ratledge and seventh-rounder Dominic Lovett.
Williams said he went first in the festivities, belting out Keith Sweat's 'Nobody.' Ratledge, meanwhile, ignited the room with his performance of Jeezy's 'Jeezy The Snowman.' The Georgia product reportedly threw his shirt off during the performance of the rap song.
"Yeah, I went first, actually. I did 'Nobody' by Keith Sweat. I think I did good, I was getting some claps and they were singing along," Williams said. "And then Tate came down and threw his shirt off, he definitely lit up the room for sure. And then Dominic Lovett went. I think we went three-for-three on the rookie shows, for sure."
The Ohio State product noted that he went with a song that he knew, and it was an option he knew teammates would be familiar with.
"Just knew the song, and I knew a lot of people knew that song," Williams said. "It's an old song that people vibe to, so I was like, 'Why not just try it?'"
Williams had to battle through some anxiety, as he admittedly isn't one of the most social players on the team. However, he felt that he did a good job with his performance.
"I'm not really social at all, so I had to kind of fight that fear," Williams said. "I just went for it, (and) was being confident."
As for what's next, Williams is eager to see a pair of late-round picks make their performances in the near future.
"Dan Jackson, I want to see what he pulls out," Williams stated. "Or Ahmed (Hassanein), I want to see what he does."