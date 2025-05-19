Podcast: Is Lions Alex Anzalone Getting New Lions Contract?
The Detroit Lions are facing a challenging decision regarding the future of linebacker Alex Anzalone.
There's no question about the impact that Anzalone has had for the Lions since first arriving in 2021 as a free agent. He signed a three-year deal with the team prior to the 2023 campaign, which is set to expire after the 2025 season.
Anzalone has compiled 395 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss and two interceptions over his four seasons with the Lions organization.
Anzalone's absence from voluntary workouts has sparked some debate about his future with the team. He's out played the three-year, $18 million deal he inked two seasons ago, and is a candidate for a raise.
However, the Lions' salary cap situation has become quite tricky with the number of extensions that general manager Brad Holmes has already worked out.
Anzalone is unquestionably a core piece of the defense as a multi-year captain, but there will be challenges regarding the salary cap when it comes to getting him a fair deal.
The Lions have set a precedent of rewarding key pieces of their core. As a result, the Lions electing to let Anzalone walk outright would come as somewhat of a surprise.
"I would be surprised if that were the case, if they traded him or if they played out this next year and didn't really give thim the opportunity to get a new one, of if they low-balled him. I would be surprised if they did that just because of how important he's been," said co-host Christian Booher. "The way the Lions have spoken outwardly about his impact, Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell, Kelvin Sheppard, they all hold him in such high regard that I would be very, very surprised if that's how things played out. I'm not saying it's out of the realm of possibility, I'm just saying it'd be surprising because that's now how the Lions have set the precedent for themselves throughout the Holmes and Campbell era."
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast explores Anzalone's contract situation, analyzes who the biggest Lions rivals are and debates who the biggest threat to the Lions in the division is ahead of the 2025 season. Additionally, the hosts discuss the five Lions were listed on PFF's top 25 players under 25 years old list.
