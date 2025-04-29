Podcast: Did Draft Help Lions Remain Super Bowl Contenders?
The Detroit Lions have finalized their 2025 NFL Draft class. With the team holding Super Bowl aspirations, the fan base is eager to see how each of the seven additions help the team in its pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy.
While the Lions' additions are not of the flashy sort, there are talented options within the group that could help the team continue its ascent.
One by-product of the team's success has been their draft positioning, as they now are picking in the late-20's consistently after being amongst the early selections during the start of Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell's tenure.
Because of this, the Lions are forced to find players of great value at their respective draft slots. The result was a group headlined by Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. While this group may not have the star power, it comes with players capable of contributing in key moments.
Additionally, the Lions' roster is already good enough to contend for the top seed in the NFC, and as a result these rookies now are tasked with being reliable rotational pieces.
“They didn’t get a bunch of guys that are gonna be the reason that they jump over the top. But I do think they got some complementary pieces here. I think remain is a good choice, because this draft did not make them Super Bowl contenders," said co-host Christian Booher. "But, I don’t think they got worse. I think that at the very least, this is a team that will be in the mix. I don’t think the players that they drafted will be the reason they’re in the mix, they’ve got a lot of star power coming back.
"We’re not gonna look back and say, ‘Tyleik Williams is the reason they’re in the NFC Championship game,’" Booher continued. "Now, do I think he’s capable of being a guy who can make a stop on fourth-and-1 in a gotta have it situation in a game that could win you the division? Yes, yes I do.”
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast analyzes each pick of the Lions' 2025 draft and how they fit the organization. Additionally, the hosts debate the team's decision to trade up 32 slots to acquire wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa and whether or not the group keeps the Lions as Super Bowl contenders.
