Key Lions Position Battles Emerge
The Detroit Lions will have plenty of competition for big roles on both sides of the ball heading into the 2025 season.
Following the NFL draft, multiple intriguing position battles are taking shape for the Lions heading into the start of the team's offseason workouts.
Here are four key position battles that have emerged for the Lions following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL draft.
Guard
Leading competitors: Graham Glasgow, Christian Mahogany, Tate Ratledge, Miles Frazier
Glasgow dealt with a regression in 2024 after a very strong 2023 campaign, and as a result both the left and right guard positions could be up for grabs in training camp. His versatility and ability to step in at center in a pinch makes him valuable, but there's no guarantee he's part of the starting lineup based on the precedent the Lions have set.
Mahogany impressed in two starts last year and will have the benefit of a full offseason after missing all of training camp a year ago with mono. Entering the fold are two rookies, both of whom were among the best in the SEC last season.
Other potential options include Kayode Awosika, who has started seven regular season games and an NFC championship with the organization, Colby Sorsdal and potentially Giovanni Manu if he's unable to earn consistent reps at tackle.
Wide Receiver 3
Leading competitors: Tim Patrick, Kalif Raymond, Isaac TeSlaa, Ronnie Bell, Antoine Green, Dominic Lovett
The Lions have options in the wide receiver room. Last year, the team carried just four receivers out of training camp before adding Patrick and Allen Robinson early in the regular season. However, this year's team will have the benefit of adding new young depth.
Patrick's experience and productivity last season have made him the favorite to be the team's third wideout, but a strong training camp from TeSlaa or one of the other options would make things interesting.
Raymond will also be utilized in certain packages. Though he's undersized in terms of traditional outside receivers, the veteran is savvy and will help the passing attack in addition to his return duties.
TeSlaa has plenty of upside and an NFL ready frame. Bell has played meaningful snaps early in his career with the 49ers, and Green showed promise in training camp as a rookie before suffering a season-ending injury in the preseason opener last year.
Defensive end
Leading competitors: Marcus Davenport, Josh Paschal, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Ahmed Hassanein
The defensive end position opposite Aidan Hutchinson will remain up for grabs throughout the offseason. Unlocking a consistent option on the other side of one of the game's best at the position could make Detroit into one of the NFL's most fearsome pass-rush units.
If Davenport can stay healthy, he has the ability to be an impactful presence. However, he has not played a full season in his career and played just two games for the Lions in 2024. Paschal, meanwhile, has been solid against the run but has yet to unlock consistency as a rusher.
Muhammad was arguably the best of Detroit's many injury-necessitated midseason additions and is back in the fold. Hassanein has a relentless motor that should bode well for his chances of earning snaps, but will need to fine-tune his skill set in order to solidify a consistent role.
Nickel
Leading competitors: Amik Robertson, Ennis Rakestraw, Avonte Maddox, Rock Ya-Sin
With the addition of D.J. Reed, the Lions seem to have the boundary cornerback position set heading into camp. Meanwhile, the nickel spot appears to be up for grabs amongst a group headlined by Robertson, who was last year's starter.
The mentality that Robertson plays with makes him a natural fit for Detroit's defense. However, he'll face competition from a pair of veterans and Rakestraw. The Missouri product told reporters that he was set to start at the position in Week 2 before suffering the first of multiple injuries that would derail his rookie year.
Maddox and Ya-Sin are both veteran options with experience playing the position. As a result, either could make a strong statement in camp and claim the job.