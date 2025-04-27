Podcast: Hope For Lions Future, Fear For 2025 Season
The Detroit Lions draft haul should setup the organization to have sustained success moving forward.
But, with the team being in their Super Bowl window, some of the picks are not likely going to have much impact for the team during a deep playoff push.
Detroit finally has found an edge rusher who will develop in Kelvin Sheppard's defensive scheme. General manager Brad Holmes is banking on the work of the scouting departing and intensive analysis when making selections in later rounds of the draft.
While Ahmed Hassanein may not start right away, it is expected he will continue his growth as a football player.
Holmes understands the criticisms levied his way, but offered up an explanation regarding his recent decisions.
"You don’t television scout because it’s not the same thing. It’s a lot of people you see on television, you watch the film, it doesn’t look close to it," said Holmes. "But those are all the things that I don’t expect anybody else that is not in our shoes to do, but all that stuff that we do, all that information we have, all that work that we do goes into the decision.
"Someone that doesn’t do that work or has that information available to them, they don’t know that, so they’re going to comment and have an opinion on that decision, so you’ve just got to have confidence in what you do," Holmes commented further. "So, probably a long-winded answer, but I think that’s really the understanding of it.”
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast discusses why there is hope for the future, but growing fear the roster is not yet Super Bowl caliber.
Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the Lone Wolves podcast,which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.