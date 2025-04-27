All Lions

Detroit Lions 2025 Early 53-Man Roster Prediction

A look at what the Lions 2025 could look like in 2025.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) warms up before the NFC divisional round against Commanders
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) warms up before the NFC divisional round against Commanders / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions have added seven new draft picks and have signed nine undrafted rookie free agents.

Here is an early look at who could make Detroit's roster, ahead of a pivotal 2025 NFL season.

Quarterback (2)

In: Jared Goff, Hendon Hooker

Running back (4)

In: David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sione Vaki, Craig Reynolds

Wide receiver (6)

In: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, Tim Patrick, Isaac TeSlaa, Dominic Lovett

Tight end (3)

In: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Kenny Yeboah

Offensive line (9)

In: Frank Ragnow, Christian Mahogany, Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell, Dan Skipper, Giovanni Manu, Kayode Awosika, Tate Ratledge, Miles Frazier

It's unfortunate, but Graham Glasgow appears to be the odd man out for an offensive line looking to get younger and more consistent in pass protection.

Defensive line (5)

In: DJ Reader, Levi Onwuzurike, Roy Lopez, Mekhi Wingo, Tyleik Williams

Alim McNeill will start the season away from the team, but could return for the second half of the 2025 season. It seems Brodric Martin may be be around the Lions for much longer, if he does not showcase more consistency.

Defensive end (5)

In: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, Josh Paschal, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Ahmed Hassanein

Linebacker (6)

In: Alex Anzalone, Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Grant Stuard, Trevor Nowaske, Anthony Pittman

The timetable for Malcolm Rodriguez's return is uncertain, but he could start the season on an injured list.

Cornerback (6)

In: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw, Amik Robertson, Khalil Dorsey, Rock Ya-Sin

Detroit also added Rock Ya-Sin and Avonte Maddox in free agency. It is tough to project both free agent additions making the team. Maddox is the odd man out in the early projection.

Safety (4)

In: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, Dan Jackson, Loren Strickland

Special teams (3)

In: Jake Bates, Jack Fox, Hogan Hatten

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

