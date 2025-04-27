Detroit Lions 2025 Early 53-Man Roster Prediction
The Detroit Lions have added seven new draft picks and have signed nine undrafted rookie free agents.
Here is an early look at who could make Detroit's roster, ahead of a pivotal 2025 NFL season.
Quarterback (2)
In: Jared Goff, Hendon Hooker
Running back (4)
In: David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sione Vaki, Craig Reynolds
Wide receiver (6)
In: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, Tim Patrick, Isaac TeSlaa, Dominic Lovett
Tight end (3)
In: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Kenny Yeboah
Offensive line (9)
In: Frank Ragnow, Christian Mahogany, Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell, Dan Skipper, Giovanni Manu, Kayode Awosika, Tate Ratledge, Miles Frazier
It's unfortunate, but Graham Glasgow appears to be the odd man out for an offensive line looking to get younger and more consistent in pass protection.
Defensive line (5)
In: DJ Reader, Levi Onwuzurike, Roy Lopez, Mekhi Wingo, Tyleik Williams
Alim McNeill will start the season away from the team, but could return for the second half of the 2025 season. It seems Brodric Martin may be be around the Lions for much longer, if he does not showcase more consistency.
Defensive end (5)
In: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, Josh Paschal, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Ahmed Hassanein
Linebacker (6)
In: Alex Anzalone, Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Grant Stuard, Trevor Nowaske, Anthony Pittman
The timetable for Malcolm Rodriguez's return is uncertain, but he could start the season on an injured list.
Cornerback (6)
In: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw, Amik Robertson, Khalil Dorsey, Rock Ya-Sin
Detroit also added Rock Ya-Sin and Avonte Maddox in free agency. It is tough to project both free agent additions making the team. Maddox is the odd man out in the early projection.
Safety (4)
In: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, Dan Jackson, Loren Strickland
Special teams (3)
In: Jake Bates, Jack Fox, Hogan Hatten