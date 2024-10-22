Wake Up Call: Time For Jameson Williams to Be More Professional
The Detroit Lions overall success this 2024 NFL season will depend on a myriad of factors.
Dan Campbell has indicated on numerous occasions all roads in the playoffs should lead through Detroit.
After defeating the Minnesota Vikings to secure their first division win, wideout Jameson Williams is likely set to miss Detroit's divisional matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
The talented wideout is reportedly facing a two-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy.
Dan Campbell: We're Prepared to Not Have Jameson Williams
“I think he’s done enough in terms of the off-field maturity to get himself into the good graces," said co-host Christian Booher. "I still believe in Jameson Williams as a football player and as a person. I just think that you can’t have mistakes like this going forward.
"If you look at the gambling suspension as strike one and this is strike two, you’re on your last strike essentially. I’m not ready to give up on him, I won’t give up on him," Booher continued. "I think when he’s on the field, he’s electric and we’ve seen that this year. But at some point you just really have to dial in, and maybe this is a wake up call he needed.”
The latest Lone Wolves podcast recaps Detroit's win over the Vikings and how the team will adapt without one their top offensive weapons available for the next couple of weeks.
Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the Lone Wolves podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.