Podcast: What We Learned About Detroit Lions After First OTA
The Detroit Lions have wrapped up their first week of organized team activities. The week culminated in a practice open to the media, allowing reporters to garner first impressions of this year's team.
Over the course of Friday's session, the Lions conducted drills in both individual and team settings, with the defense holding the upper hand throughout the day due to their ability to get consistent pressure on the passer.
The pass-rush has been one of the most talked about elements of this year's Lions team, as the organization did not add an external star to pair with Aidan Hutchinson. Marcus Davenport is back on a one-year contract, and if he's able to stay healthy he could wind up being a difference-making piece for the defense.
Davenport appeared in just two games last season before suffering a season-ending triceps injury, while Hutchinson's season ended after a broken leg in Week 6. Both players are looking to come back stronger, and could certainly help the defense that finished tied-for-23rd in sacks last season.
On the latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast, the hosts debated whether or not a tandem of Hutchinson and Davenport can be enough for the defense to have success amidst a schedule loaded with playoff opponents in 2025.
"I think if you get the best version of Marcus Davenport, and he was a 2018 draft pick so he's logged some time and maybe he doesn't have that youthful experience that he did coming out, but this dude plays with his hair on fire," said co-host Christian Booher. "He's very physical, he's good with his hands, he's strong. And I think if you can keep him healthy, there's something there. Is he gonna be somebody who's going step for step with Hutchinson and getting 14, 15 sacks? Probably not. But I think he can get you in that eight-to-10 range to be a very solid compliment to a Hutchinson."
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast serves as an inclusive recap of the open OTAs practice. Among the topics discussed are Tate Ratledge's versatility and performance taking first team reps, Gio Manu's development, impressions of the secondary and Hendon Hooker's performance as he begins his third NFL season.
