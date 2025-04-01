All Lions

Podcast: What We Learned About Lions at 2025 NFL Annual Meetings

'Lone Wolves' podcast explores information gathered from NFL Annual Meetings.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58).
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58). / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions' leadership provided valuable insight on the state of their team during the NFL's Annual League Meetings in Palm Beach, Florida.

In their media availabilities, general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell discussed various elements of the offseason and elaborated on why the team chose the approach that they did for free agency.

Holmes explained that the team opted against being large spenders in free agency due to the amount they're hoping to spend on extensions for their own players, while Campbell noted that the team's culture will always be shaped through the draft.

“They are not changing their culture. It doesn’t matter who the new coaches are, they are not changing. They are gonna use free agency to supplement the roster, but their full trust is in the guys they draft and develop. Those guys become the leaders of the team," said co-host Christian Booher. "Dan Campbell wants it to be a player led team, and with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell in their fifth-year now, they’re legitimately veterans. That player leadership is close to taking over. ... You have a locker room full of guys who know how the coaches want things done, and so now they can bring it all together."

The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast explores lessons learned from the Lions' media sessions at the NFL Annual Meetings, debate the value of picking up Jameson Williams' fifth-year option and analyze why the team took its chosen approach in free agency.

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the Lone Wolves podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.

More from Lions OnSI:

feed

Published |Modified
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/Podcasts