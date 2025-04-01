Podcast: What We Learned About Lions at 2025 NFL Annual Meetings
The Detroit Lions' leadership provided valuable insight on the state of their team during the NFL's Annual League Meetings in Palm Beach, Florida.
In their media availabilities, general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell discussed various elements of the offseason and elaborated on why the team chose the approach that they did for free agency.
Holmes explained that the team opted against being large spenders in free agency due to the amount they're hoping to spend on extensions for their own players, while Campbell noted that the team's culture will always be shaped through the draft.
“They are not changing their culture. It doesn’t matter who the new coaches are, they are not changing. They are gonna use free agency to supplement the roster, but their full trust is in the guys they draft and develop. Those guys become the leaders of the team," said co-host Christian Booher. "Dan Campbell wants it to be a player led team, and with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell in their fifth-year now, they’re legitimately veterans. That player leadership is close to taking over. ... You have a locker room full of guys who know how the coaches want things done, and so now they can bring it all together."
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast explores lessons learned from the Lions' media sessions at the NFL Annual Meetings, debate the value of picking up Jameson Williams' fifth-year option and analyze why the team took its chosen approach in free agency.
