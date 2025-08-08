Who Must Step Up For Detroit Lions Against Falcons?
The Detroit Lions are taking the field again for the second time this NFL preseason.
After a disappointing performance against the Los Angeles Chargers at the Pro Football Hall of Fame game, Dan Campbell's squad is looking to execute at a higher level and for several players battling for jobs to make a name for themselves.
One of the most players that must step up is backup quarterback Hendon Hooker. The former third-round pick will get the start on the road against a Falcons team that added talented defenders to their roster.
“He has to get out there and he has to step it up and run the offense. Everybody’s eyes are gonna be on Hendon Hooker, he’s gonna be running with the two’s, it’s a much better talent level, much better offensive line," this writer said. 'Hopefully, Isaac TeSlaa will get open for him. Let him air out the ball. I know we’re gonna see some running backs, I want to see (running back Jacob) Saylors do some things. I think he has a chance to shoot his way up the depth chart. I like the opportunity that this offense has to play a lot better than they did against the Chargers. Who must step up? Hendon Hooker, number one, top of the list.”
In the first preseason game, Hooker only dropped back 11 times in a 34-7 loss.
“First and foremost, call some pass plays," this writer explained. "Throw some guys open, pre-snap reads, get the offense in and out of the huddle. Keep it clean, score points, first downs. The basics of fundamental, solid, reasonable football. I don’t need him throwing for 300 yards and three touchdowns. Just march up and down the field, look like you’re proficient, don’t look like a lost puppy out there. Look like a backup who is competing to be a starter.”
John Morton not feeling the pressure
Part of the reason their has been increased concerns the last week has been the sloppy play of the offense.
Head coach Dan Campbell indicated he felt the offense was close to turning the page, but acknowledged there are errors taking place that have caused drives to stall or the defense to win reps consistently.
New offensive coordinator John Morton expressed that his time in Detroit previously has given him added comfort and confidence the offense will achieve their goals this season.
“I don’t feel pressure. The good thing is, I was here a few years ago, so that helps a lot. A lot of these players knew who I am, and we’re all still getting to know each other," Morton said during a recent media session. "This is my 27th year, you should always feel pressure, but I don’t feel anxious or anything like that. I feel very confident. We’ll see how this goes. We’re still in the process of all learning each other. Every day, I’m learning about this guy, (Lions QB) Jared (Goff), me and him, we’re very close, we’re talking. I want exactly what he wants. I want to make sure, when the season does start, we’re not really thinking about a lot of stuff. So lets fix all the little problems right now.”