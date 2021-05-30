2021 Fantasy Football: T.J. Hockenson or Kyle Pitts?

Would you draft tight end T.J. Hockenson over Kyle Pitts on your fantasy football team?

The Atlanta Falcons made tight end Kyle Pitts the highest draft pick for his position when they selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Expectations for his rookie campaign in the National Football League are already starting to sore, as many analysts and scouts have marveled over his sheer size, speed and catch radius.

For T.J. Hockenson and the Detroit Lions, expectations continue to grow regarding the 23-year-old's growing ceiling.

"I think it’s been a fairly consistent message all offseason from Coach (Dan) Campbell to A-Lynn (new offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn) that there’s plenty meat still on that bone for him," Lions tight ends coach Ben Johnson told reporters last week. "And I think he’s embraced that. He agrees with that and we’re really looking forward to getting more out of him now."

For Detroit's new coaching staff, working with a player of Hockenson's caliber is intriguing.

With the addition of new quarterback Jared Goff and a brand new group of receivers learning the offense, Hockenson has the potential to quickly become a player that is heavily targeted in Detroit's offense.

According to Sports Illustrated's fantasy football senior analyst Michael Fabiano, "The Lions passing game will have a different look in 2021, and chances are it won’t be for the better in fantasy leagues. The team lost Golladay (6.4 targets a game) and Jones (7.2 targets a game), and Amendola (4.9 targets a game) remains unsigned. In the absence of this trio, Detroit added two journeymen in Williams and Perriman, plus a rookie in St. Brown. Nobody in the trio will be worth drafting as more than a No. 4 or 5 fantasy wideout. Don’t be surprised if T.J. Hockenson leads the team in targets in 2021."

The Falcons could potentially be without star wideout Julio Jones, who has likely played his last game in Atlanta after publicly stating he was likely no longer going to be part of the organization in 2021.

Pitts' potential to shine early also makes him an intriguing option for fantasy football owners.

Would you draft Hockenson over Pitts on your fantasy football team?

