D'Andre Swift Listed as 2020 Rookie Ready to 'Soar'

Read more on why Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is poised for a breakout season in 2021.

New Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and running backs coach Duce Staley have more pieces on offense to work with than most would think.

“A lot of people think you got to go have 20 carries as a running back to be successful, and sometimes you do,” Staley said in a recent media session. “But, touches, when you have a good back, an electrifying back, touches are definitely more important. You can get 18 carries and seven touches as far as receptions, and you have 25 touches, which is what you want from your star back. When I look at D’Andre (Swift), I do think he’s a three-down back, and like I said, he has some special traits I can’t wait to get my hands on. So, I’m excited about that.”

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports recently compiled a list of 2020 rookies who are set to make a 'leap' in their second season in the NFL.

For the Lions, if they are going to find success with quarterback Jared Goff under center, D'Andre Swift is going to have to become a focal point of the offense.

"Detroit hired Anthony Lynn, a former running backs coach, to be the offensive coordinator, and coaxed Duce Staley away from the Eagles. There is every reason to believe that they intend to run the ball more often this season, and they plucked one of the first running backs off the board last April -- Georgia's D'Andre Swift," CBS Sports' Josh Edwards explained.

He added, "The Lions managed Swift's workload for most of the season but, when healthy, he provided a spark for that offense. The former second-round pick produced 4.6 yards per carry and 7.8 yards per reception but was easily overshadowed by rookie standout play from Jonathan Taylor and James Robinson across the league."

Swift was able to record 10 total touchdowns and 521 yards rushing during his rookie campaign. He was forced to miss three games with migraine headaches.

More from SI All Lions:

Mock Draft Roundup: Beat Writer Weigh In

3 Teams That Could Trade Up for Lions' No. 7 Pick

Free-Agent Profile: LB Matthew Judon

Is Kyle Pitts the Next Calvin Johnson?

Mel Kiper Has 49ers Trading Up for Lions' No. 7 Pick

Cephus Sues Wisconsin: Feels Used as 'Scapegoat'

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.