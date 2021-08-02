Did Matthew Stafford Let Detroit Lions Organization Down?

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke with NFL reporter Peter King about his time with the organization.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had an opportunity to speak with NBC Sports' Peter King regarding is tenure in Motown.

“I sit there and go, ‘Man, I wish I could’ve gotten it done,’” Stafford told King last week. “I mean, it would’ve been amazing to have a Super Bowl parade down Woodward Avenue in Detroit. Didn’t happen. Tough pill to swallow as a competitor and somebody who touches the ball on every single offensive play. You definitely look back and wish you’d done a few things different here or there in some games, that maybe change the outcomes of seasons.”

After being drafted with the first overall pick back in 2009, the organization only made three appearances in the postseason, losing all three playoff games with Stafford under center.

No division titles, no playoff win and a tenure that ended with Stafford requesting that he be traded following the conclusion of the 2020 season.

How much culpability falls on Stafford will be debated in Metro Detroit for the next few decades.

Despite all the ups and downs, Stafford informed King that he simply requested to move on because he did not want to be a part of the rebuild process that was certainly going to occur when the former regime was dismissed.

Stafford explained, “It’s tough to lose. Everybody knows that. For me, it wasn’t so much that as it was just kind of knowing where the organization was going. It was going through a big change with new head coach, new general manager. Gonna be a lot of new players as well. I just felt like the timing was right.”

