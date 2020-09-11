John Maakaron Editor 11 mins

The news coming out of Allen Park keeps getting more and more concerning for the Detroit Lions with each passing day.

On Tuesday, it was reported that veteran cornerback Justin Coleman was placed on injured reserve, meaning at minimum, he will miss Detroit's next three games.

The season-opening loss to the Bears has placed Detroit's head coach Matt Patricia and the team in quite the precarious situation.

Detroit's depleted secondary now must contend with the likes of wide receivers Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins and Michael Thomas the next three weeks.

Currently, Patricia is the odds-on-favorite (+300) to be the first NFL head coach fired in 2020.

If Detroit does indeed go on to lose the next three weeks, there should be serious consideration to move on from a head coach that has only secured nine total victories in a little over two seasons.

The bye week would allow presumably offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell to hit the ground running to make certain adjustments the remainder of the season.

Based on everything that has occurred during training camp and the first week of the regular season, significant changes in the win-loss column do not appear to be in Detroit's future.

The defense appears to the same, veteran players continue to make key mistakes late in games and Detroit continues to rack up loss after loss.

Keep in mind that general manager Bob Quinn and Patricia have been friends and colleagues for years. So, a decision of that magnitude would not be made lightly.

In fact, a poor start to the 2020 season could cost both of them their jobs.

If Detroit starts the season 0-4, should Patricia be fired?

Vote and comment below.

