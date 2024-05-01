Pro Comparisons for Lions' 2024 Draft Class
After much debate about what the Detroit Lions would do in the 2024 NFL Draft, Brad Holmes & Co. came away with six players. And based on the early reviews, Holmes delivered another solid draft haul.
While it’s hard to predict what these players will look like at the next level, it’s always a fun exercise to pick a pro player comparison for each prospect.
Without further ado, here’s a player comp for each of the Lions’ six 2024 draft picks.
CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
Player comp: Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears
Arnold and Johnson are both 6-foot-tall defenders that are proficient against the pass and the run.
Johnson, a Pro Bowler a season ago, recorded a career-best four interceptions and a passer rating against of just 33.3 in 2023. For his efforts, he earned a sterling Pro Football Focus overall grade of 90.8, including a pass-coverage grade of 91.0 and a run-defense mark of 67.2.
If Arnold turns out anything like Johnson, the Lions and their fanbase will be more than pleased.
CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
Player comp: Roger McCreary, Tennessee Titans
The hard-hitting Rakestraw and McCreary are both 5-foot-11, ultra physical defensive backs. Although each of them are a bit undersized for the cornerback position, they make up for it with their toughness and grit.
In two NFL seasons, McCreary has posted 170 total tackles, including nine for loss, 14 passes defensed and a pair of interceptions.
OL Giovanni Manu, University of British Columbia
Player comp: Mekhi Becton, Philadelphia Eagles
Manu and Becton are two immensely-sized lineman, both standing in at 6-foot-7 and north of 350 pounds.
Becton, a first-round pick of the N.Y. Jets in 2020, hasn't had the greatest pro career. He's battled growing pains and the injury bug, and has played in double-digit games in just two seasons since being drafted.
While that sounds rather bleak, it'd be a positive if Manu, an extremely raw prospect out of British Columbia, could at least develop into that (a lineman capable of starting at the NFL level).
RB/S Sione Vaki, Utah
Player comp: Jabrill Peppers, New England Patriots
Size-wise, Vaki and Peppers are almost mirror images of each other. Both stand in at 5-foot-11, and weigh less than 220 pounds.
They each also impact the game in multiple ways. Peppers has served as a safety and punt returner throughout his seven-year NFL career. Meanwhile, Vaki starred on both sides of the ball at Utah, lining up at both running back and safety in 2023. Additionally, there is a strong likelihood that Vaki could contribute on special teams with the Lions.
Undoubtedly, the Utah product should be a versatile piece for Detroit in 2024.
DL Mekhi Wingo, LSU
Player comp: Sheldon Rankins, Cincinnati Bengals
Rankins, at 6-foot-2, 305 pounds, is a bit bigger than the 6-foot, 284-pound Wingo. Yet, there are more similarities than differences between the two defensive linemen. Both players are disruptive forces along the interior of the line, and are adept at getting after the quarterback.
In eight NFL seasons, Rankins – a first-round pick of the Saints in 2016 – has recorded 228 total tackles, including 43 for loss, 29.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and even an interception.
If Wingo can put together a similar career, there's no doubt that Detroit would be overwhelmingly satisfied with the sixth-round pick.
OL Christian Mahogany, Boston College
Player comp: Gabe Jackson, free agent
Mahogany and Jackson are each 6-foot-3 interior offensive linemen. Jackson, currently a free agent, has suited up for 10 NFL seasons (mostly with the Raiders), and has started in double-digit games in nine of those seasons.
I think Detroit would be more than satisfied with Mahogany, a sixth-round pick, morphing into that kind of player.