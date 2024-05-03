5 Wide Receivers Lions Could Add to Roster Before Training Camp
The Detroit Lions did not add to their wide receiving corps in the 2024 NFL Draft.
General manager Brad Holmes elected to address other areas for the team during the event. They did, however, bring in a pair of undrafted wideouts to this point in Illinois' Isaiah Williams and Duke's Jalon Calhoun.
The Lions could elect to bring in veteran talent at the wide receiver position to help supplement the talent of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Donovan Peoples-Jones, among others.
Here are five veteran options the Lions could consider signing who are available as free agents.
DJ Chark
Could the Lions bring back Chark? Following his 2022 campaign with Detroit, Chark went to Carolina in an effort to be a top wideout for rookie quarterback Bryce Young. He had a so-so year, hauling in 35 passes for 525 yards and five touchdowns.
Injuries have hampered Chark throughout his career, including his season with the Lions in which he missed six games. However, he has legitimate field-stretching ability when healthy, and can assert himself as a deep threat.
If Chark could stay healthy, he'd be a weapon for the Lions' offense. However, the Lions let him walk after last season, and time will tell if they are interested in a reunion.
Zay Jones
Recently released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Lions could be among several suitors for the talented wideout. In seven NFL seasons, Jones has proven to be a reliable pass-catcher, logging over 3,000 yards through the air.
Jones has deep-threat ability, with good long speed. Injuries limited him last year, but the season prior was his best in a number of categories, including receptions and receiving yards.
Should Jones be able to recover that 2022 form, any team would welcome the wideout, as he'd be an excellent addition.
Tyler Boyd
The Lions were reportedly among the teams who were interested in Boyd earlier in free agency. Though it appeared that he was heading to Pittsburgh at first, that deal has since fallen through. With Boyd not having a landing spot at this point, the Lions could swing in with a deal to acquire the talented wideout.
In eight seasons, Boyd has gone over 600 receiving yards in all but one. He also has two campaigns with over 1,000 receiving yards. He's got the desired size for the Lions, and his bigger frame would fit nicely with what the Lions currently have.
There is potential for a mix-up in terms of scheme, as Boyd has played mostly out of the slot. Detroit has one of the league's best slot receivers in Amon-Ra St. Brown, but St. Brown also sees plenty of time on the outside, making the potential fit not an issue.
Allen Robinson
Robinson is a veteran who may be past his prime, but he could provide good leadership for the younger wideouts on the roster. He'd also be a good fit with the fans, as he hails from Detroit and played his high school ball at Orchard Lake St. Mary's.
He's entering his age-31 season after catching 34 passes for 280 yards for Pittsburgh last season. Robinson doesn't have the same explosiveness he had earlier in his career, but could provide reliable production and good depth.
Additionally, he could bring competition, while serving as a mentor for the younger pass-catchers on the roster.
Jalen Guyton
The Chargers have overhauled their roster since Jim Harbaugh took over as head coach, as they've elected to not retain a number of skill position players. Among them is Guyton, who was not re-signed after the conclusion of his one-year deal with the Chargers.
Guyton has taken an interesting journey since going undrafted in 2019. He's played parts of five seasons in Los Angeles, but has yet to fully make his mark. In his five NFL seasons, he's totaled 71 catches for 1,112 yards and seven scores.
He has a big frame at 6-foot-1, and coincidentally his best game of last season came against Detroit. He had four catches for 41 yards and a score in the contest. Guyton would be a good competitive add, being he has upside when healthy.