Sam LaPorta Ripped the Lions Over Contract Talks. Here’s What Could Happen Next.

Sam LaPorta got candid about his dissatisfaction with his current contract situation. The fourth-year Lions tight end is in the final year of his rookie contract, and has yet to receive an extension from Detroit.

“It’s disappointing that you go out there every week and you bear the risk of getting hurt,” LaPorta told Pardon My Take . “Like last year, I broke my f—ing back for the team. And I’m going out there this year and I’m balling, and maybe they’re just not showing the love. It sucks. I’m going to continue to be a pro. … I’m going to continue to do my thing and ball out, and in three months, if I don’t get to wear the Honolulu blue and play for the Lions anymore, it’ll be all good. I’ll go get paid somewhere else. So whatever.”

#Lions TE Sam LaPorta on not getting a contract extension:



“It’s disappointing that you go out there every week and bear the risk of getting hurt. Like last year, I broke my f—ing back for the team. And then I’m going out there this year and I’m balling, and maybe they’re just… pic.twitter.com/XiLm8Liceq — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 21, 2026

A second-round pick out of Iowa in 2023, LaPorta quickly emerged as a pivotal part of the Lions’ offense, setting franchise rookie records for tight ends in receptions (86), receiving yards (889) and touchdowns (10). He followed it up with another solid campaign in 2024, recording 60 receptions for 726 yards and seven touchdowns.

LaPorta missed the end of the 2025 campaign due to a back injury. The injury came as LaPorta entered the first offseason in which he became extension-eligible. While the Lions did sign players, including 2023 draftmates such as linebacker Jack Campbell and running back Jahmyr Gibbs to blockbuster extensions, they did not get a deal done with LaPorta, leaving his future up in the air.

As the clock ticks down on LaPorta’s final year of his rookie deal, here’s a look at what his and the Lions’ options are heading into the offseason.

What’s next for LaPorta, and how much would an extension cost?

LaPorta is slated to become a free agent this coming offseason. While he has not been re-signed yet, the Lions can still extend him during the season or before the start of the next NFL league year, which takes place in March.

If the Lions do opt to re-sign LaPorta, it would not be surprising to see him land a deal in the $18 to $19 million range. The NFL’s highest-paid tight end on an annual basis is George Kittle, who makes $19.1 million per year. The four highest-paid tight ends all earn in the $18 to $19 million range, with Kyle Pitts in fourth with a salary of $18 million on a three-year, $54 million deal. The Cardinals’ Trey McBride is second with a four-year, $76 million deal ($19 million per year) while Packers’ Tucker Kraft is third on a four-year, $75 million contract ($18.75 million per year).

Based on his comments, LaPorta seems willing to test the open market if the Lions don’t extend him. Detroit's other option is to place the franchise tag on LaPorta, as the Falcons did on Pitts this past offseason. According to , the franchise tag is projected to be around $17.5 million in 2027. The franchise tag would let the Lions keep LaPorta for at least the 2027 campaign and potentially extend him on a multi-year deal.

If the Lions want to extend LaPorta long-term, they should do it sooner rather than later. Detroit has been proactive about extending some of its other stars, which helps since the price tag typically rises the longer a team waits. Raiders All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers will be extension-eligible next offseason, which could raise the market.

The Lions do have the cap space to pay LaPorta. According to Over the Cap , they currently rank second in cap space with $35.25 million. Over the Cap projects them to rank eighth in cap space in 2027 with $62.1 million.

If LaPorta enters free agency, he would likely draw interest from several teams as one of the better tight ends to hit the open market in recent years. The Texans, Chiefs, Cowboys and Ravens are among the teams that could be interested in a tight end of LaPorta’s caliber. While LaPorta hasn’t received an extension as soon as he may have hoped, he could still draw plenty of interest soon from the Lions and teams across the league.