What Lions Snap Counts Against Texans Reveal
The Detroit Lions got one last look at their full depth in the preseason on Saturday.
A 26-7 defeat at the hands of the Houston Texans, Detroit's final preseason game was the last chance for players on the fringes of the roster to prove they belong on the team. Detroit's front office must whittle the roster down to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
With cuts looming, Saturday's snap count distribution could wind up being very telling when it comes to what the Lions have in mind for a number of players.
Here's what the Lions' snap counts against the Texans reveals ahead of the impending roster cuts.
Quarterbacks
- Hendon Hooker — (24) 65%
- Kyle Allen — (13) 35%
Allen led two drives, the latter ending with a touchdown, and exited. This allowed the Lions to get a long look at Hooker, and the results were underwhelming. Detroit now faces a decision on whether or not to carry three quarterbacks and continue Hooker's development, or move on and entrust Allen with the backup duties.
Running backs
- Jacob Saylors — (17) 46% — Seven special teams snaps (37%)
- Craig Reynolds — (10) 27% — Four special teams snaps (21%)
- Deon Jackson — (10) 27% — One special teams snap (5%)
With Sione Vaki once again out of action, the Lions split action between their other three options. Saylor took the largest chunk of the action, but it's difficult to say that he's done enough to usurp the veteran Reynolds for a reserve running back role.
Wide receivers
- Dominic Lovett — (24) 65% — Nine special teams snaps (47%)
- Ronnie Bell — (18) 49% — Five special teams snaps (26%)
- Tom Kennedy — (17) 46% — Two special teams snaps (11%)
- Isaac TeSlaa — (13) 35% — Three special teams snaps (16%)
- Jackson Meeks — (11) 30% — 11 special teams snaps (58%)
- Jakobie Keeney-James — (11) 30% — Two special teams snaps (11%)
- Malik Taylor — (6) 16%
The Lions have their top five at the position entranched, as TeSlaa is looking more and more like an instant contributor after a strong preseason. The decision to not give Meeks more action is interesting, as he seemed to have put himself in consideration for a roster spot.
His special teams rep count equaling his offensive action offers a hint that the team may have been evaluating his ability in that phase of the game. Bell and Kennedy also got an extended look on offense.
Tight ends
- Zach Horton — (25) 68% — Two special teams snaps (11%)
- Steven Stilianos — (11) 30%
- Shane Zylstra — (10) 27% — Six special teams snaps (32%)
- Gunnar Oakes — (2) 5%
Horton got the longest look among the competitors for the third tight end spot, but graded out poorly via Pro Football Focus and committed a costly penalty. Zylstra's experience may be the difference, though Horton's ability as a true fullback could help his case. Detroit also got an extended look at Stilianos, who joined the team two weeks ago.
Offensive line
- Giovanni Manu — (37) 100% — One special teams snap (5%)
- Dan Skipper — (20) 54% — One special teams snap (5%)
- Michael Niese — (20) 54% — One special teams snap (5%)
- Netane Muti — (20) 54%
- Kingsley Eguakun — (20) 54%
- Mason Miller — (17) 46% — One special teams snap (5%)
- Kayode Awosika — (17) 46% — One special teams snap (5%)
- Gunner Britton — (17) 46% — One special teams snap (5%)
- Zack Jackson — (17) 46%
The Lions made it a half-to-half split for all but one player, as 2024 fourth-round pick Giovanni Manu played the entire game. It's been an altogether up-and-down camp for the young lineman, and as a result he may once again wind up being a healthy inactive early in the season.
Detroit has some veteran depth to sort out when it comes to finalizing the roster, as there are a number of players who could be deserving of making the cut. Skipper still holds the edge as the swing tackle, with Awosika, Niese, Muti and Eguakun being among the interior options.
Defensive line
- Myles Adams — (50) 72% — Six special teams snaps (32%)
- Keith Cooper Jr. — (48) 64%
- Isaac Ukwu — (43) 53% — Six special teams snaps (32%)
- Chris Smith — (39) 52%
- Brodric Martin — (28) 37% — Six special teams snaps (32%)
- Al-Quadin Muhammad — (26) 35%
- Nate Lynn — (25) 33% — 11 special teams snaps (58%)
- Mitchell Agude — (24) 32% — Eight special teams snaps (42%)
- Pat O’Connor — (17) 23% — Two special teams snaps (11%)
Adams and Cooper both got plenty of work on the defensive interior Saturday, as both are among the options for the final spots. Ukwu led the edge rushers with 43 snaps, while Muhammad, Lynn and Agude all played nearly an even amount.
Like Meeks on offense, Lynn's special teams rep count is intriguing. Perhaps the team was testing him for a potential core teams role in the event that he's able to crack the final roster.
Linebackers
- Trevor Nowaske — (54) 72% — Eight special teams snaps (42%)
- Anthony Pittman — (37) 49% — 14 special teams snaps (74%)
- Grant Stuard — (35) 47% — Five special teams snaps (26%)
- DaRon Gilbert — (34) 45% — 13 special teams snaps (68%)
- Zach Cunningham — (16) 21% — Five special teams snaps (26%)
- Ezekiel Turner — (6) 8% — Nine special teams snaps (47%)
Nowaske earned praise for his performance Saturday after serving as the leader of Detroit's linebacking corps. Pittman led the team in special teams snaps, while Stuard continued to show his versatility with a nice return to open the game.
Gilbert also had a big role on special teams on Saturday, while Cunningham had a light workload. Turner suffered an injury that may be serious late in the game, which could open an opportunity for a player that otherwise may have been slated for the practice squad.
Cornerbacks
- Nick Whiteside — (50) 67% — Eight special teams snaps (42%)
- Allan George — (45) 60%
- Tyson Russell — (43) 57% — Six special teams snaps (32%)
- Erick Hallett — (35) 47% — Five special teams snaps (26%)
- D.J. Miller — (33) 44%
- Avonte Maddox — (22) 29% — One special teams snap (5%)
Whiteside got an extended look after what has been a pretty solid camp for the former Washington defender. George also got plenty of action as a late-camp addition, but did not get any work on special teams.
Russell was nearly on an even split with George, while Hallett's snap count took somewhat of a dip after seeing lots of action over the last two weeks. The Lions continued to use Maddox despite his veteran status, in part due to the versatility he gives Detroit from a depth perspective.
Safeties
- Ian Kennelly — (40) 53% — 12 special teams snaps (63%)
- Loren Strickland — (40) 53% — 10 special teams snaps (53%)
- Rock Ya-Sin — (35) 47% — Three special teams snaps (16%)
Detroit's versatility allowed them to plug in different safety options throughout the game, but Kennelly and Strickland were both able to see plenty of opportunities. The two players have been in the thick of the competition for the final safety spot, and Strickland was the more impressive of the two on Saturday.
Ya-Sin is another veteran who was played plenty in the preseason, and should be a player who the Lions can rely in as either corner or safety depth when the regular season begins.
Specialists
- Hogan Hatten — Five special teams snaps (26%)
- Jack Fox — Five special teams snaps (26%)
- Jake Bates — Three special teams snaps (16%)