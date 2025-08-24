What Went Wrong With Detroit Lions QB Hendon Hooker?
The Detroit Lions have a difficult decision to make regarding their quarterback room.
Veteran Kyle Allen has seemingly won the battle for the backup quarterback spot based on performance in the preseason, as he's vastly outplayed 2023 third-round pick Hendon Hooker.
In four preseason appearances, Hooker finished 22-for-20 for 187 yards, no touchdowns, three interceptions and two fumbles. As a result, the team will now need to decide whether to keep the young passer on the roster as the third quarterback or part ways with roster cuts looming.
Hooker expressed disappointment following Saturday's 26-7 loss, as he underperformed in his opportunity to win the backup job behind Jared Goff.
“Of course I would feel a way, seeing how that’s not my regular character regardless of where we are," Hooker noted. "Just trying to make those plays and trying to fit things in tight windows or trying to force the ball. Of course it’s a let down, especially knowing what I can do.”
He admitted that he felt somewhat surprised by his performance throughout the four-game preseason slate.
“Of course, who would want to go into a battle and think that they’re not gonna be successful? Especially with the skills that I have and I can showcase," Hooker told Lions OnSI. "You come in and work as hard as you can every day, so that’s what I’ve been doing.”
Lions fifth-year coach Dan Campbell made a candid admission regarding the situation when asked about the value or need to carry three quarterbacks on the active roster.
“I think it’s always gonna be — how much development do you think there is? Because look, we’re talking about Hooker right now," Campbell said. "How much development do you think there still is? Does the player need a change of scenery? What about our own depth in other areas? Maybe there’s room to grow, well is that worth it for the depth we need at O-line, D-line, receiver, DB, those are all things you’ve got to weigh.
"So, I wish Hooker, and I know he does, would’ve had a little bit better outing. But you’ve also got to take it with a grain of salt. It’s not like he was playing with our first O-line out there, or our first-team skill position, all of that. You take all that into account as well. I thought he was prepared, I thought he was ready, looked pretty calm. It’s just, circumstances didn’t work out today, that’s all.”
