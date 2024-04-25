Why OL Zach Frazier 'Screams Dan Campbell Type Player'
The Detroit Lions could be in the market for an an offensive lineman on the first night of the 2024 NFL Draft.
As the draft approached, many pundits and draft analysts have targeted West Virginia's Zach Frazier as a player Detroit could covet early in the draft.
Speaking to reporters at a draft event held in Detroit, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah indicated that offensive linemen like Jackson Powers-Johnson and Graham Barton would be welcomed additions to Detroit's roster, but one player "screams" being a player head coach Dan Campbell would covet strongly.
"If you ask me like who's a Lion? I mean, Frazier to me is the one that sticks out," Jeremiah replied, when asked which lineman that could be available at No. 29 impressed him the most. "Just kind of the play style. His demeanor, the wrestling background, all that stuff kind of screams 'Dan Campbell type' player."
Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry in the mix
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes and the personnel department has reportedly done an extensive amount of research on the cornerbacks and wideouts ahead of the draft.
With the secondary being overhauled during the offseason, Jeremiah mocked McKinstry to Detroit in his final mock draft released 24 hours before the draft.
Prior to the release of his final projection, the former NFL administrator hinted to reporters that he had Detroit targeting a cornerback at No. 29.
Reading between the lines, Jeremiah was asked by All Lions his opinion of the talented defensive back who played collegiately at Alabama.
"I think he's gonna be a good player. Look, I think the expectations coming into the year were maybe a little too high and I thought the Texas game was not his best game," Jeremiah told All Lions. "But overall his body of work is very consistent. And he's got size. He's tough. He's physical. He ran a little bit faster, especially coming off the foot than I thought he would. So, I think he's a first round pick. I think he's very much in the mix for a team like the Lions who need a corner, I think he is very much in their mix."