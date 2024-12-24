List of National Anthem Singers at the Super Bowl

SI

The national anthem performance kicks things off at the Super Bowl each year.
Before the whistle blows and the opening kickoff arcs over the field, the Super Bowl starts with a moment that cuts to the core of what it means to be an American: The national anthem. This time-honored tradition can be a defining moment when done right, where pop culture superstardom crosses over with sports, Americana and patriotism. 

Over the years “The Star-Spangled Banner” has been performed by a wide array of artists at the Super Bowl, from country music icons to pop superstars. Some have delivered memorable renditions in good ways, while others have (unfortunately) delivered some less-than-stellar performances. 

In this post, we’re taking a look at every national anthem performance in Super Bowl history. 

The History of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl

According to a report from the Brooklyn Daily Eagle, the anthem was played at a baseball game to open the Union Grounds Ballpark in Brooklyn. Of course, at that time “The Star-Spangled Banner” wasn’t the national anthem. 

The U.S. Congress didn’t pass H.R. 14 until 1931, which officially adopted “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the national anthem. 

But by then, it was already a huge part of baseball in America. The song was sung during the seventh-inning stretch of the 1918 World Series (with the backdrop of World War I), which drastically boosted its popularity. 

After World War II, the anthem has been performed at the start of NFL games. Elmer Layden, who served as NFL cCommissioner from 1941–46, ordered the anthem be performed before kickoff. By this point it was already tradition in baseball. 

Fast forward 20 years or so and the UCLA choir, Pride of Arizona and Michigan Marching Band performed the national anthem at Super Bowl I. 

Complete List of National Anthem Singers by Year

Super Bowl

Year

Performer(s)

I

1967

The Pride of Arizona, Michigan Marching Band and UCLA choir

II

1968

GSU Tiger Marching Band

III

1969

Lloyd Geisler

IV

1970

Pat O'Brien, Doc Severinsen, Southern University Band

V

1971

Tommy Loy

VI

1972

U.S. Air Force Academy Chorale

VII

1973

Little Angels of Chicago's Holy Angels Church

VIII

1974

Charley Pride

IX

1975

New Orleans Chapter of the Society for the Preservation of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America

X

1976

Tom Sullivan

XI

1977

None

XII

1978

Phyllis Kelly of Northeast Louisiana University (now Univeristy of Louisiana at Monroe)

XIII

1979

The Colgate Thirteen

XIV

1980

Cheryl Ladd

XV

1981

Helen O'Connell

XVI

1982

Diana Ross

XVII

1983

Leslie Easterbrook

XVIII

1984

Barry Manilow

XIX

1985

San Francisco Boys Chorus, San Francisco Girls Chorus, Piedmont Children's Chorus, San Francisco Children's Chorus

XX

1986

Wynton Marsalis

XXI

1987

Neil Diamond

XXII

1988

Herb Alpert

XXIII

1989

Billy Joel

XXIV

1990

Aaron Neville

XXV

1991

Whitney Houston

XXVI

1992

Harry Connick Jr.

XXVII

1993

Garth Brooks

XXVIII

1994

Natalie Cole

XXIX

1995

Kathie Lee Gifford

XXX

1996

Vanessa Williams

XXXI

1997

Luther Vandross

XXXII

1998

Jewel

XXXIII

1999

Cher

XXXIV

2000

Faith Hill

XXXV

2001

Backstreet Boys

XXXVI

2002

Mariah Carey

XXXVII

2003

Dixie Chicks

XXXVIII

2004

Beyonce

XXXIX

2005

The combined choirs of the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy and U.S. Army Herald Trumpets

XL

2006

Aaron Neville, Aretha Franklin

XLI

2007

Billy Joel

XLII

2008

Jordin Sparks

XLIII

2009

Jennifer Hudson

XLIV

2010

Carrie Underwood

XLV

2011

Christina Aguilera

XLVI

2012

Kelly Clarkson

XLVII

2013

Alicia Keys

XLVIII

2014

Renee Fleming

XLIX

2015

Idina Menzel

50

2016

Lady Gaga

LI

2017

Luke Bryan

LII

2018

Pink

LIII

2019

Gladys Knight

LIV

2020

Demi Lovato

LV

2021

Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan

LVI

2022

Mickey Guyton

LVII

2023

Chris Stapleton

LVIII

2024

Reba McEntire

LIX

2025

Jon Baptiste

Most Memorable National Anthem Performances

There are a handful of performers who clearly were head-and-shoulders above their contemporaries. Many of these performers earned rave reviews at the time, but their efforts still hold up today. 

A history-making performance came in 2005 at Super Bowl XXXIX. After Janet Jackson’s infamous wardrobe malfunction during the halftime show in 2004, the NFL was extra careful when selecting performers for the next season. So the league opted for the choirs of the U.S. Military Academy, Air Force Academy, Naval Academy and Coast Guard Academy. It was the first time all four service academy choirs performed together since the second inauguration of Richard Nixon in 1973. 

Faith Hill (2000), Beyoncé (2004), Carrie Underwood (2010) and Demi Lovato (2020) are all considered to have given some of the greatest performances ever. But, not quite the best. 

It’s hard to get people to agree on just about anything nowadays, but seemingly everyone has reached the conclusion that Witney Houston’s masterful rendition in 1991 is the greatest anthem performance ever. It even made the Billboard Hot 100. 

For what it’s worth, Hill’s rendition was rereleased after 9/11 in New York and also made the Billboard country chart. 

Controversies and Criticisms of Super Bowl National Anthem Performances

Sometimes, headlines are made for all the wrong reasons. Christina Aguilera unfortunately botched the lyrics in 2011 and was forced to issue an apology afterward. 

Jennifer Hudson sang the anthem at Super Bowl XLIII, with many loving her performance. But two days later it was revealed she lip-synced. 

A bad performance is one thing, but a full on meltdown is another. In 1993, Garth Brooks was nearing the height of his popularity and was booked to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl XXVII. 

But with less than an hour to go before kick off, Brooks was refusing to take the stage. Brooks wanted NBC to premiere his new music video before the game began, but NBC wasn’t interested in doing so. 

So Brooks just walked out of the stadium. He hadn’t pre-recorded anything, so the network was left scrambling. Producers spotted Jon Bon Jovi in the stands and were moving forward with a plan for him to perform when an agreement was reached with Brooks. 

Ever since, the NFL requires the artists to record a backup track. Just in case.

