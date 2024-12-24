List of National Anthem Singers at the Super Bowl
Before the whistle blows and the opening kickoff arcs over the field, the Super Bowl starts with a moment that cuts to the core of what it means to be an American: The national anthem. This time-honored tradition can be a defining moment when done right, where pop culture superstardom crosses over with sports, Americana and patriotism.
Over the years “The Star-Spangled Banner” has been performed by a wide array of artists at the Super Bowl, from country music icons to pop superstars. Some have delivered memorable renditions in good ways, while others have (unfortunately) delivered some less-than-stellar performances.
In this post, we’re taking a look at every national anthem performance in Super Bowl history.
The History of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl
According to a report from the Brooklyn Daily Eagle, the anthem was played at a baseball game to open the Union Grounds Ballpark in Brooklyn. Of course, at that time “The Star-Spangled Banner” wasn’t the national anthem.
The U.S. Congress didn’t pass H.R. 14 until 1931, which officially adopted “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the national anthem.
But by then, it was already a huge part of baseball in America. The song was sung during the seventh-inning stretch of the 1918 World Series (with the backdrop of World War I), which drastically boosted its popularity.
After World War II, the anthem has been performed at the start of NFL games. Elmer Layden, who served as NFL cCommissioner from 1941–46, ordered the anthem be performed before kickoff. By this point it was already tradition in baseball.
Fast forward 20 years or so and the UCLA choir, Pride of Arizona and Michigan Marching Band performed the national anthem at Super Bowl I.
Complete List of National Anthem Singers by Year
Super Bowl
Year
Performer(s)
I
1967
The Pride of Arizona, Michigan Marching Band and UCLA choir
II
1968
GSU Tiger Marching Band
III
1969
Lloyd Geisler
IV
1970
Pat O'Brien, Doc Severinsen, Southern University Band
V
1971
Tommy Loy
VI
1972
U.S. Air Force Academy Chorale
VII
1973
Little Angels of Chicago's Holy Angels Church
VIII
1974
Charley Pride
IX
1975
New Orleans Chapter of the Society for the Preservation of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America
X
1976
Tom Sullivan
XI
1977
None
XII
1978
Phyllis Kelly of Northeast Louisiana University (now Univeristy of Louisiana at Monroe)
XIII
1979
The Colgate Thirteen
XIV
1980
Cheryl Ladd
XV
1981
Helen O'Connell
XVI
1982
Diana Ross
XVII
1983
Leslie Easterbrook
XVIII
1984
Barry Manilow
XIX
1985
San Francisco Boys Chorus, San Francisco Girls Chorus, Piedmont Children's Chorus, San Francisco Children's Chorus
XX
1986
Wynton Marsalis
XXI
1987
Neil Diamond
XXII
1988
Herb Alpert
XXIII
1989
Billy Joel
XXIV
1990
Aaron Neville
XXV
1991
Whitney Houston
XXVI
1992
Harry Connick Jr.
XXVII
1993
Garth Brooks
XXVIII
1994
Natalie Cole
XXIX
1995
Kathie Lee Gifford
XXX
1996
Vanessa Williams
XXXI
1997
Luther Vandross
XXXII
1998
Jewel
XXXIII
1999
Cher
XXXIV
2000
Faith Hill
XXXV
2001
Backstreet Boys
XXXVI
2002
Mariah Carey
XXXVII
2003
Dixie Chicks
XXXVIII
2004
Beyonce
XXXIX
2005
The combined choirs of the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy and U.S. Army Herald Trumpets
XL
2006
Aaron Neville, Aretha Franklin
XLI
2007
Billy Joel
XLII
2008
Jordin Sparks
XLIII
2009
Jennifer Hudson
XLIV
2010
Carrie Underwood
XLV
2011
Christina Aguilera
XLVI
2012
Kelly Clarkson
XLVII
2013
Alicia Keys
XLVIII
2014
Renee Fleming
XLIX
2015
Idina Menzel
50
2016
Lady Gaga
LI
2017
Luke Bryan
LII
2018
Pink
LIII
2019
Gladys Knight
LIV
2020
Demi Lovato
LV
2021
Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan
LVI
2022
Mickey Guyton
LVII
2023
Chris Stapleton
LVIII
2024
Reba McEntire
LIX
2025
Jon Baptiste
Most Memorable National Anthem Performances
There are a handful of performers who clearly were head-and-shoulders above their contemporaries. Many of these performers earned rave reviews at the time, but their efforts still hold up today.
A history-making performance came in 2005 at Super Bowl XXXIX. After Janet Jackson’s infamous wardrobe malfunction during the halftime show in 2004, the NFL was extra careful when selecting performers for the next season. So the league opted for the choirs of the U.S. Military Academy, Air Force Academy, Naval Academy and Coast Guard Academy. It was the first time all four service academy choirs performed together since the second inauguration of Richard Nixon in 1973.
Faith Hill (2000), Beyoncé (2004), Carrie Underwood (2010) and Demi Lovato (2020) are all considered to have given some of the greatest performances ever. But, not quite the best.
It’s hard to get people to agree on just about anything nowadays, but seemingly everyone has reached the conclusion that Witney Houston’s masterful rendition in 1991 is the greatest anthem performance ever. It even made the Billboard Hot 100.
For what it’s worth, Hill’s rendition was rereleased after 9/11 in New York and also made the Billboard country chart.
Controversies and Criticisms of Super Bowl National Anthem Performances
Sometimes, headlines are made for all the wrong reasons. Christina Aguilera unfortunately botched the lyrics in 2011 and was forced to issue an apology afterward.
Jennifer Hudson sang the anthem at Super Bowl XLIII, with many loving her performance. But two days later it was revealed she lip-synced.
A bad performance is one thing, but a full on meltdown is another. In 1993, Garth Brooks was nearing the height of his popularity and was booked to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl XXVII.
But with less than an hour to go before kick off, Brooks was refusing to take the stage. Brooks wanted NBC to premiere his new music video before the game began, but NBC wasn’t interested in doing so.
So Brooks just walked out of the stadium. He hadn’t pre-recorded anything, so the network was left scrambling. Producers spotted Jon Bon Jovi in the stands and were moving forward with a plan for him to perform when an agreement was reached with Brooks.
Ever since, the NFL requires the artists to record a backup track. Just in case.