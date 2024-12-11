NFL Considering Multiple Rule Changes This Offseason: List of What Could Change
NFL executive Troy Vincent detailed several rule changes the NFL will consider making this offseason at the NFL's December league meeting. Each year, the NFL considers changes to the rulebook to try and better the game. One of the primary differences for the 2024 NFL season was the addition of the new kickoff return rules.
The NFL is considering expanding replay assist to help on-field officials spot certain penalties, including face masks. Replay assist currently uses officials in the booths to aid on-field referees with determining facets of the game like whether a pass was completed or not, where a player or the football is down, and whether a player is down by contact or not.
This potential change would come after NFL officials have been criticized for missing multiple instances in which a player grabbed an opponent's face mask, but were not penalized. The most egregious case came during the Los Angeles Rams' 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings in October.
The Vikings had gotten the ball back trailing 28-20 with under two minutes remaining. Minnesota had a chance to drive down the field to tie up the game until Rams defensive tackle Byron Young took Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold down in his own end zone for a safety. However, Young's game-winning safety should not have counted because he grabbed Darnold's face mask while bringing him down. Young did not just tug at Darnold's face mask, but clearly twisted and pulled Darnold down by his face mask. He was not called for the penalty, which had an impact on the game's outcome.
The missed face mask call on Darnold created an outcry, which has only continued when several other players have not been flagged for grabbing face masks.
Vincent addressed these missed calls. “There is a frustration. We believe that is one category that we can get right.”
In addition to face mask calls, the NFL is considering using replay assists for other penalties, including tripping, taunting, and hits to defenseless players,
Along with the missed calls, the NFL is looking to eliminate blocks that take place below the knees. As players look to avoid making contact with the head or neck area of their opponents, many have aimed lower to avoid penalties or high hits. This, in turn, has resulted in knee or lower leg injuries that have also harmed player health and safety.
“Every block should be above the knee but below the neck," Vincent said. "This is the right time to remove the low block out of the game.”
Vincent added that the NFL is also looking at making changes to their onside kick rules. The onside kick has seen a drop in success rate in recent years, and one possible change—that has been suggested previously—would be a team executing a single play to retain possession of the football.