Malik Nabers Takes Accountability for Crucial Russell Wilson Interception
The Russell Wilson–Malik Nabers connection was on full display in Dallas in Week 2, as the duo connected nine times for 167 yards and two touchdowns, including a would-be go-ahead score with 25 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, in the Giants' heartbreaking 40–37 loss to the Cowboys in overtime.
But, as good as the two stars were, the Giants were sunk when Wilson, looking Nabers's way once again in the overtime period, badly overshot the second-year receiver, resulting in a Cowboys interception and eventual game-winning field goal.
The interception, for all intents and purposes, seemed to be a poor decision by Wilson.
But, in a great demonstration of accountability and maturity, Nabers put the interception on himself, showing he had Wilson's back.
"I don't put it on myself personally—I mean we all play a role. ... Yeah actually, I will take it as my fault," Nabers said Wednesday. "I should have been in more communication with Russ to know what we was trying to do. I was locked in on trying to figure out how the defense was playing me at the time.
"And I wasn't really looking at the right time for him to give me what he gave me to try to change the route up. So yeah, that's 100 percent my fault. I should have been in communication with Russ the whole time."
Whether Nabers truly believes it or not, it was the right thing to own up and take accountability for the turnover. It's likely something that will endear the talented receiver even more to the veteran quarterback moving forward.
Nabers and Wilson will have another chance to put their connection on full display in Week 3 against the Chiefs.