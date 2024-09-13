'Good Morning Football' Had an Emotional Conversation About Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered yet another concussion in Thursday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills. The moment that fans everywhere feared came, even more poignantly, after a collision with Damar Hamlin. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel probably provided the best example to move forward—expressing concern about Tagovailoa the person. Which is exactly what the Good Morning Football crew did upon coming on the air Friday morning.
Kyle Brandt asked his colleague Manti Te'o how he felt in the wake of the concussion. Te'o offered some emotional thoughts about his friend and the future ahead.
“I want the best for Tua, the man, the father," said Te'o. "He’s a father of two now. I want him to be able, not today, but 10, 15, 20 years down the line to be able to raise his children, to be able to walk his daughter down the aisle. That’s what I want for Tua, that’s true joy.”
Te'o also revealed that he wanted Tagovailoa to walk away after his previous concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022. A sentiment that's shared by a lot of people in the media and will likley be expressed again today.
These television conversations are ultimately not important compared to Tua's actual health and future. But those having them in the wake of such a sobering incident have a hard task. There's a lot of genuine concern for Tagovailoa driving people to suggest he walk away from the game. Yet it's only one person's decision and there should be some deference to what he wants.