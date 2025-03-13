Mark Gastineau Sues ESPN for $25 Million Over Viral Brett Favre Clip
After a clip of him calling out Brett Favre for allowing Michael Strahan to break his single-season sack record went viral last year, former New York Jets defensive end Mark Gastineau is now suing ESPN.
As reported by Christian Arnold in the New York Post, Gastineau is claiming that he was portrayed "maliciously false" in the segment used to promote the "30 for 30: The New York Sack Exchange" documentary.
The former New York Jets legend is seeking $25 million in damages.
Gastineau reportedly claims in the lawsuit that ESPN used the clip "without his consent or permission" and that they "intentionally and maliciously did not publish" footage of the two shaking hands following the encounter.
Now 68, Gastineau played for the Jets from 1979 to '88 and was named a First-Team All-Pro four times, was a two-time NFL sack leader, and was inducted into the Jets Ring of Honor in 2012.