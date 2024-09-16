Marvin Harrison Jr. Accomplished Cool Rookie Feat No One Has Done Since His Dad
Arizona Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. had a standout game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
He scored his first NFL touchdown on the sixth play of the game, then followed it up on the next drive with a 60-yard touchdown. These touchdowns were also his first two catches of the game. He caught just four passes, but totaled 130 yards.
Harrison's stat line put him in the NFL history books alongside none other than his father, Marvin Harrison. The young Harrison became the first NFL rookie to have at least four receptions and two receiving touchdowns in the first quarter of a game since his dad did so in 1996, per NFL.com. What a fun coincidence.
Harrison Jr. did tally more yards than his dad did in any of his rookie games in 1996.
Week 2's 41–10 Cardinals win was quite the turnaround for the rookie receiver after he only caught one pass for four yards in the team's season debut against the Arizona Cardinals.
Harrison Sr. retired from the NFL after the 2008 season. During his career, he was the NFL receiving yards leader twice (1999, 2002), the NFL receptions leader twice (2000, 2002) and the NFL receiving touchdown co-leader in 2005. His son will be trying to follow in his Pro Football Hall of Fame father's footsteps during his NFL career.