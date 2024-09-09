SI

Matthew Stafford Had Blunt Answer on Playing in Detroit and Hearing Jared Goff Chants

The former Lions great has moved on.

Andy Nesbitt

Matthew Stafford spent his first 12 seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions.
Matthew Stafford was back in Detroit on Sunday night playing in his old home stadium for just the second time since being traded by the Lions to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. And just like the last time he faced the team that selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL draft, he heard chants for the team's current quarterback, Jared Goff.

Also just like the last time Stafford was back in Detroit, he and the Rams were dealt a tough loss, falling to Goff and the Lions, 26-20, in an overtime thriller.

Stafford, who spent his first 12 seasons in the NFL with the Lions, was asked after the loss if he was over hearing the Goff chants from fans at Ford Field and if playing in Detroit was now just like playing anywhere else.

"I am, yeah. I’m fine with it.," Stafford said of being over the chants. He added a "yup" to the follow up question about games in Detroit not being anything special to him.

Stafford and the Rams travel to Arizona for a NFC West battle in Week 2.

