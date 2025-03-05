Maxx Crosby Shares How He Feels About Aaron Rodgers Potentially Coming to Raiders
Aaron Rodgers hit the market this offseason after the New York Jets parted ways with the veteran quarterback after the 2024 season.
Teams like the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Rams (before they re-signed Matthew Stafford) popped up as possible destinations for the four-time NFL MVP. And, now, there might be another option: the Las Vegas Raiders.
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is the player who admitted he wants to see Rodgers join the team. The four-time Pro Bowler explained on his podcast The Rush With Maxx that Rodgers had a rough return from his torn Achilles this past season, but he thinks Rodgers has a lot of good playing left in him.
"I think he's going to have a big year this year, and I hope it's in our town," Crosby declared.
The Raiders are still on the lookout for a new quarterback, especially after Stafford elected to remain with the Rams. Veteran quarterbacks like Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold and Justin Fields have emerged as other potential options for the Raiders.
Rodgers and the Raiders haven't been included in the same conversations much up to this point. But, never say never. If Rodgers ends up in Las Vegas, then there's a question of whether his star receiver Davante Adams, who was just released by the Jets on Tuesday, would join him and return to the Raiders, too.