Six QB Options for Raiders, Giants After Missing Out on Matthew Stafford Sweepstakes
The Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford ended the will they/won’t they of their relationship on Friday, committing to each other for at least a few more years.
Before Friday, it looked as though Stafford might be on the way out. The team had given Stafford permission to seek a trade, and the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants were both known to be interested in the veteran quarterback.
With Stafford now back in Los Angeles on a restructured deal, the Raiders and Giants are now left to look elsewhere to fill their gap at quarterback.
Who exactly will they be looking at? Both teams could go in several different interesting directions. Here’s a look at the candidates that might find themselves with the Giants, Raiders, or one of several other QB-needy teams as the offseason rages on.
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers’s tenure with the New York Jets ended not with a bang, but with a whimper. Shockingly, it didn’t end on a podcast, at least, not entirely.
But if Rodgers is interested in staying in New York, it looks as though the Giants are ready to make a deal. According to multiple reports on Friday, the Giants’ focus quickly shifted to Rodgers once Los Angeles reached terms with Stafford.
While the past two years of the Aaron Rodgers experience have not exactly been ones to remember, it’s not hard to see why the siren’s song of his four MVP awards would be tempting to the Giants.
Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins, like Rodgers, is another veteran quarterback whose 2024 did not go according to plan. After an extremely disappointing stretch of play left the Atlanta Falcons dropping out of the playoff picture, the team made the decision to turn to rookie QB Michael Penix Jr. to finish out the year.
In 2025, the Falcons are likely planning to fully embrace the Penix era, but with Cousins having signed a four-year deal that included $100 million in guaranteed money last offseason, Atlanta is hoping to find a way to get him off the books. While a no-trade clause complicates the matter for the Falcons, if either the Giants or Raiders are committed to handing the reins of the offense to a veteran rather than a rookie, Cousins may jump at the opportunity to regain a starting job.
In addition to the Giants and Raiders, don’t be surprised if teams like the Browns, Titans or Colts make a move for Cousins, depending on how the draft shakes out.
Sam Darnold
It was a tale of two seasons for Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings last year. After jumping into the starting role somewhat unexpectedly due to the preseason injury of rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Darnold led the Vikings to a 14–3 record in the regular season, and was clearly the heartbeat of a team that looked to have aspirations of a deep playoff run.
Then the playoffs came, and Darnold and the Vikings collapsed in brutal fashion, getting run off the field by the Rams in the wild-card round. Before the playoff dud, it looked as though Minnesota might have an extremely tough decision ahead of them—can you take the keys away from a 14–3 starter and toss them to a rookie that hasn’t proven himself yet?
But after their postseason exit, it felt abundantly clear that the Vikings would make their move to the future, leaving Darnold available to the highest bidder. Could he make it two unexpected runs of brilliance in two straight years?
Russell Wilson or Justin Fields
The Pittsburgh Steelers have made clear they are likely planning to keep one of their two starting quarterbacks from last season, but have been coy whether it’s Russell Wilson or Justin Fields that will return to the roster.
Whichever one doesn’t get the invite to training camp will immediately become a top option for teams looking for a veteran under center. Both Wilson and Fields showed highs and lows through their time with the Steelers.
The Draft
And then of course, there is the draft.
While this year’s crop of quarterbacks isn’t seen as dominant compared to recent years, there’s some compelling talent at the top of the board that would grab the attention of any front office looking to reshape their franchise.
Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders are both oozing with confidence, and have traded friendly barbs about which of them will be considered “generational” in the years to come. The Giants and Raiders currently hold the No. 3 and No. 6 pick in the draft respectively, and with the Titans and Browns also picking at the top of the draft, may have to maneuver if they want to be sure to get their guy.
Both the Giants and the Raiders have time to figure out their plan under center, but the NFL offseason moves faster than you think. Whether they plan to entice a veteran into the fold or wheel and deal to secure the rookie of their choice, the time to move is now.