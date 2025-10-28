Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Sets the Record Straight
Recently, rumors swirled around the future Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby. The veteran has been the face of the franchise for many years, but as the team continues to struggle, some have wondered aloud about his future in Las Vegas.
Crosby Speaks His Mind
It was recently reported that the Dallas Cowboys reached out to the Raiders to gauge their interest in potentially trading Crosby but were turned away by the Raiders' front office. Crosby spoke with Jim Gray on the Let's Go! Podcast on SIRIUSXM, noting his approach to the speculation.
“I don't know if comfort's the right word to be honest. For me, I really try to block out all the noise. The rumors and things of that nature I can't control. And it's just a waste of time and energy when it comes to that. So I just, for me, I, you know, I'm walking through the facility and I see it all over the TVs with teammates around and stuff. It's awkward, stuff like that. But I'm focused on now and where my feet are at, and focused on winning," Crosby said to Gray.
"That's all I want to do is win. So that's all that matters to me, and getting this team to where we need to get it. And it's not there at the moment, but we have another opportunity coming up here. We have an opportunity every day to get better. So it's gotta be everyone. For me, like I said, there's no comfortability. All my focus is on being the best version of myself, whether that's on the field and off of it, and bringing this team to where we need to get it. That's truly my focus. That's all I care about.”
After the Fall League Meetings in New York, Raiders owner Mark Davis reiterated his stance towards the idea of trading Crosby. Davis did not mince words on the matter. Las Vegas has no plans of trading Crosby.
“I don’t know how many times I’ve got to say it. It’s really hard to keep getting asked the same question every month or week or whatever when the answer’s going to stay the same. I don’t know why anybody would think I’d change my mind or the organization would," Davis said.
