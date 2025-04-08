Mel Kiper Jr. Has Alabama's Jalen Milroe Going to NFC East Team in New NFL Mock Draft
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. dropped his latest NFL mock draft on Tuesday and this one came with even more predictions as he covered the first two rounds.
The biggest change at the top of his board is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders going to the New Orleans Saints with the No. 9 pick.
The Giants have the No. 3 pick and might still want a young QB but after recently signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, Kiper doesn't have that happening until early in the second round where he has New York taking Alabama QB Jalen Milroe with the No. 34 pick.
Here's his breakdown of the pick:
After the Giants passed on Shedeur Sanders in Round 1, they could come back to the quarterbacks on Day 2. There is some love for Milroe in NFL circles right now, and he could fit well in New York. He'd have the chance to learn behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, developing his pre-snap reads and improving his short-to-intermediate accuracy. Milroe throws a great deep ball and can change a game with his legs. He ran for 20 scores in 2024.
This quarterback class doesn't have the same talent as the classes in 2024 or even 2023 did, but there are some solid middle-tier options. According to ESPN Research, it would be only the seventh time in the common draft era (since 1967) that five or more passers went in the first 34 picks.
The NFL draft, which is being held in Green Bay, starts Thursday, April 24th with the first round. Rounds two and three will be Friday. The rest will be held Saturday.