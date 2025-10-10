MetLife Turf Partly Responsible for Jalen Carter Missing 'Thursday Night Football'
Jalen Carter is inactive for Thursday Night Football against the Giants, and the reason why the Eagles' star defensive lineman decided to sit out is newsworthy.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting the turf at MetLife Stadium played a role in deciding to keep Carter sidelined.
"Jalen Carter, one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL out tonight with a heel injury, somewhat of a surprise," Rapoport said. "My understanding is the turf at MetLife Stadium played a part in his decision."
The turf at MetLife Stadium has been the subject of much criticism lately, particularly after Giants receiver Malik Nabers tore his ACL playing on it during Week 4. He was just the latest player to suffer a serious injury at the stadium in recent years. Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles playing there in 2023, while Kyle Fuller, Sterling Shepard, and Wan'Dale Robinson all tore ACLs on it in 2022. Jabrill Peppers and Solomon Thomas also tore their ACLs on it in '21 and '20.
Carter was added to Philadelphia's injury report on Wednesday, and is missing the game Thursday night, so that's a quick change. The fact that he's sitting out is noteworthy, but given the history of injuries at the stadium, it's not entirely surprising.
The Eagles enter Thursday night at 4-1, looking to jump to 5-1 and take a stranglehold atop the NFC East. The Giants are looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to the Saints in Week 5. It'll be much easier to do that with Carter sidelined.