Micah Parsons Drops Three-Word Post for Dak Prescott After Packers-Cowboys Showdown
Micah Parsons's highly sensationalized return to Dallas on Sunday was not as satisfying as really anyone, let alone Parsons himself, would've hoped, considering the game ended in a 40-40 tie. But maybe at least partially because of that, the postgame vibes between Parsons and his old teammates were quite high—cameras caught the linebacker sharing a big hug with Dallas QB Dak Prescott, and embracing and swapping jerseys with close friend and former teammate Trevon Diggs.
He also had a nice-but-competitive message for Prescott in his postgame presser, during which he said the quarterback "played a better game than we played defense," but should still feel "lucky" to have brought his A-game on Sunday.
On Monday, Parsons echoed at least the first part of that sentiment in a message on X (formerly Twitter), in response to a tweet praising Prescott's play.
"Great game 4," Parsons wrote in a re-share of the post, adding the handshake emoji at the end.
Take a Parsons reply and the original missive below:
Parsons and his Cowboys teammates have done a great job keeping things classy in the aftermath of the bombshell trade. What happened Sunday—plus Parsons's post on Monday—is just another example of that.