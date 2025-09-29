Micah Parsons Had a Mostly Nice Message for Dak Prescott After Cowboys-Packers Tie
There's no bad blood between Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott after both emerged from Sunday night's Cowboys-Packers matchup with their dignities intact. Parsons got a big sack on Prescott to prevent a Cowboys' go-ahead touchdown in overtime, while Prescott put together one of the most complete games of his career with 319 yards and three passing touchdowns.
What culminated was the second-highest scoring tie in NFL history that included seven lead changes as the Cowboys and Packers evened it up on primetime TV, 40-40.
Afterward, mics caught Parsons sharing a nice moment with Prescott on the field:
"Yo, I'm talking about precision timing, like that s--- was quick! See I always believed in you boy!" Parsons told his ex-teammate. "I'll see you soon!"
"100%. Love you brother," Prescott said.
In Parsons's postgame presser, though, the Packers star had a slightly less complimentary message to his former quarterback. Parsons admitted that Prescott played a better game than the Packers' defense—which gave up 40 points—but apparently told Prescott he was "lucky."
"I told [Prescott], I said, 'You go watch that film, you lucky. If you wasn't on your s--- it would've been a long day,'" Parsons said.
Sunday's game was a tale of offenses, with both the Cowboys and Packers logging the top two performances of the 2025 season so far based on EPA per drive. The next time Parsons faces Dallas, he'll perhaps be looking to make more of an impression.