Micah Parsons’s Ex-Cowboys Teammate on Trade: ‘It’s Jerry’s World’
A former teammate of Micah Parsons is surprised he was traded, but understands that one person is in charge when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys.
Cornerback Jourdan Lewis spent the first eight years of his career with the Cowboys before signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. When asked about the shocking trade that sent Parsons to the Green Bay Packers last week, he had an interesting take that involved owner Jerry Jones.
"It's Jerry's World, man. It is definitely a surprise. Micah, I thought he was going to be a staple for a long time, but I feel like feelings get sour and things went south." Lewis said. "So it's the NFL. Anything can happen."
Jones is the only person who matters when it comes to decisions about the future of the Cowboys. He and Parsons were at odds and things got increasingly messy over the past few months as the two sides attempted to work out a long-term contract.
Lewis similarly saw himself on the outside looking in on Dallas' plans despite a solid 2024 season. He moved on to Jacksonville in March.