Micah Parsons Offers Thoughts on Ex-Coach Mike McCarthy As Cowboys Eye Future
The Dallas Cowboys are moving on from the Mike McCarthy era after failing to agree to a new contract with the veteran head coach. Not everyone in the organization seems thrilled to see him depart, however.
Superstar linebacker Micah Parsons spoke on McCarthy's exit from the franchise and made clear that he was disappointed to see him leave, calling the move "devastating."
"It is devastating. Coach Mike is a great father, coach... Losing a great coach like Mike hurts. It's going to be a very interesting offseason... It's going to be a complete reset," Parsons said on his podcast.
"We don't know who's getting what, there's been a lot of speculation. Former players mentioned like Prime Time (Deion Sanders), [Jason] Witten. But at the end of the day, speculation is speculation. We're going to wait to see who gets hired, who's gonna be our DC, our OC," he added.
Parsons added that he believes "a bunch of guys" might follow McCarthy out the exit door, referring to both coaches and players.
McCarthy had been the head coach in Dallas for Parsons's entire career. He was hired in 2020, one year before the Cowboys selected Parsons in the first round in 2021.
While expressing his devastation that McCarthy would no longer be around, Parsons indicated that he expects the team to bounce back from the disappointing 2024 season that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time in his career.
"At the end of the day, coaches can only do so much. Us as players, we've got to build a winning culture. I said we're gonna hold the (Super Bowl) trophy because I believe in our guys," he said.