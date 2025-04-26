Micah Parsons Shared Blunt Reaction to Shedeur Sanders Falling in NFL Draft
The top storyline entering Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft is Shedeur Sanders, who fell out of the first round in the draft. Sanders not getting picked in the first round of the draft brought a wide range of reactions, from those believing teams made a mistake by not taking him to others feeling the mistake was Sanders being labeled as a first-round pick before many NFL teams got the chance to evaluate him.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons feels the talk over Sanders falling from the first round is overblown, and that Sanders falling from the draft is far from unusual. Before Round 2 of the draft began, Parsons posted to X: "Lamar Jackson arguably one of the greatest qbs in college football ever fell to pick 32 why is everyone in up roar about [Shedeur]? I feel like these things happen in the draft every year!"
There certainly have been many great college quarterbacks who did not get picked as highly as expected and still went on to have successful careers. As Parsons noted, Lamar Jackson was a quarterback that surprisingly fell. Despite being a Heisman trophy winner heading into the draft, Jackson didn't get taken until the final pick, and is now a two-time NFL MVP. Over a decade before Jackson, Aaron Rodgers was famously not chosen until late in the first round and became a four-time NFL MVP and is a future Hall of Famer.
Parsons's thoughts on Sanders's fall were relatively similar to his quarterback, Dak Prescott, who emphasized that it's about what Sanders does once he gets into the NFL.
"I don't think it's fair in the sense of how much people are looking for and towards him being drafted," Prescott said. "As I stated, it doesn't matter when you get in. I know he expected himself to go No. 1 overall, and he would be wrong if he didn't expect himself to be there. Every pick after that hurts, but I know every pick after that is fuel to the fire."