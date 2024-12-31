Mics Caught Lamar Jackson Finding Out He Broke Michael Vick's Rushing Yards Record
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made NFL history on Christmas Day when he officially surpassed Michael Vick on the list of most career rushing yards recorded by a quarterback. Jackson now has 6,110 career rushing yards, while Vick finished his career with 6,109 yards.
It was a huge moment in Jackson's career and NFL history, and luckily HBO Max's Hard Knocks was there to capture behind-the-scenes footage as the Ravens are highlighted in this season's AFC North-focused show.
Microphones and cameras caught Jackson finding out he passed Vick in a special moment on the sidelines with his teammates and coaches. One of his teammates called him the "G.O.A.T." while coach John Harbaugh made sure to congratulate his quarterback individually.
More of this moment and from this game will be shown during Tuesday night's new episode of Hard Knocks.
Jackson could potentially win his third NFL MVP and second consecutive this season as he's seen as one of the frontrunners for the award. Breaking a long-standing league record like this one definitely helped his case.