Mics Caught Lamar Jackson Finding Out He Broke Michael Vick's Rushing Yards Record

The quarterback's Ravens teammates congratulated him on the sidelines in this special moment.

Madison Williams

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh tells quarterback Lamar Jackson he broke the NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback.
Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh tells quarterback Lamar Jackson he broke the NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback. / NFL/Screengrab
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made NFL history on Christmas Day when he officially surpassed Michael Vick on the list of most career rushing yards recorded by a quarterback. Jackson now has 6,110 career rushing yards, while Vick finished his career with 6,109 yards.

It was a huge moment in Jackson's career and NFL history, and luckily HBO Max's Hard Knocks was there to capture behind-the-scenes footage as the Ravens are highlighted in this season's AFC North-focused show.

Microphones and cameras caught Jackson finding out he passed Vick in a special moment on the sidelines with his teammates and coaches. One of his teammates called him the "G.O.A.T." while coach John Harbaugh made sure to congratulate his quarterback individually.

More of this moment and from this game will be shown during Tuesday night's new episode of Hard Knocks.

Jackson could potentially win his third NFL MVP and second consecutive this season as he's seen as one of the frontrunners for the award. Breaking a long-standing league record like this one definitely helped his case.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

