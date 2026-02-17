Mike Evans Will Play in 2026, But Return to Buccaneers Is Uncertain

Mike Evans is coming back.

According to ESPN’s Kimberly Martin, the 32-year-old wide receiver is not retiring and will return to the NFL in 2026. He'll do so, however, with a twist. Per his agents, Evans will explore free agency options and not necessarily sign back with the Buccaneers this offseason.

Evans was drafted by Tampa Bay with the No. 7 pick in 2014 and went on to tally 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career—tied with NFL legend Jerry Rice for the most in NFL history. Unfortunately, a concussion and clavicle injury ended his 2025 season early, stopping his streak.

A two-time second-team All-Pro and a six-time Pro Bowler, Evans helped the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV over the Chiefs in 2020. He's signed two contract extensions with the team since his rookie contract expired in 2018—including a two-year, $52 million pact in '24—but will now potentially look elsewhere to cash in once again.

Evans will formally hit unrestricted free agency on March 11, the start of the NFL’s 2026 new league year.

