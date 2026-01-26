Mike Macdonald Dropped Cold Line As Seahawks Celebrated NFC Championship

The Seattle Seahawks emerged as the top dog in the NFL's toughest division, captured the No. 1 seed in a stacked NFC and breezed past both the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in front of raucous home crowds to earn a Super Bowl berth. Few saw this coming at the beginning of the year but none of that matters because all of their rivals have now been sent into the offseason and will get to watch Seattle in the Super Bowl.

Mike Macdonald, who has done nothing but take his first head coaching gig and make the very best of it, proved he was up to the task of dropping a memorable bar or two while being presented the NFC baubles during the post-game trophy ceremony. Asked by Michael Strahan how it feels to go through the Rams and 49ers after entering the season as an afterthought to those two clubs.

"We did not care," Macdonald told the frenzied crowd. After pausing to let them process the line he added: "it's about us. It's always been about us and what we do."

Macdonald's "We. Did. Not. Care." will go down in Seattle sports lore. Pretty bad ass answer. pic.twitter.com/2OCTiFFt4B — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 26, 2026

Macdonald also had his chin out about his quarterback Sam Darnold after the game, claiming that he shut a lot of people up.

It's this coach's first time on this type of stage but he hit the ground running in the sound-bite department. Which bodes real well for the two weeks we have to get through until the Seahawks take the field against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

