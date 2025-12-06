Steelers Face Deadline to Make Significant Decision on Mike Tomlin’s Future
Amid speculation that Mike Tomlin’s long tenure as Steelers head coach could come to an end, Pittsburgh has a big decision to make on his contract and subsequent future with the franchise over the offseason.
Tomlin remains under contract with the Steelers for two more years after this season, but the deal includes a team option for 2027. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers must decide whether to pick up the option on his contract by March 1.
Per Schefter, nobody in the Steelers organization nor around the NFL expects Pittsburgh to fire Tomlin. The franchise wildly has not fired a head coach since 1941.
The Steelers sit at 6-6 on the year, tied with the Ravens for the lead in the lowly AFC North. Tomlin is in the middle of his 19th season as Steelers head coach, having led the team since 2007, and is now the NFL’s longest-tenured active head coach. Throughout Tomlin’s 19 years, the Steelers have not finished a single season with a record below .500.
Despite that incredible feat, Pittsburgh has not won a playoff game since ‘16, with five postseason appearances since that season. The Steelers finish their season with two games against the Ravens, plus contests against the Dolphins, Lions and Browns. Should they finish below .500 and miss the postseason, tough conversations could be had regarding Tomlin’s future with the team.
If the franchise decides to fire the Super Bowl XLIII winning coach, or the two sides agree to mutually part ways, Tomlin should have suitors in this year’s coaching cycle. But should things goes as Schefter expects and Tomlin remains the coach in Pittsburgh, the Steelers still have a pretty big decision regarding his future coming up soon.
Schefter’s report noted that there will be organizational meetings and decisions that occur, but not until after this season is complete. Pittsburgh travels to Baltimore to take on the Ravens Sunday in a big divisional showdown.