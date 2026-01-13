NFL World Stunned After Mike Tomlin, Steelers Part Ways

After nearly two decades at the helm, Mike Tomlin is no longer the Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach.

Tomlin is reportedly stepping down as the Steelers’ head coach, informing the team that he plans to take a break from coaching. The shocking news comes a day after the team got blown out by the Texans in their 30-6 wild-card loss.

Tomlin has coached Pittsburgh since 2007, won a Super Bowl in ‘08, has never had a losing season during his 19-year stint and earned the title as the longest-tenured head coach of a North American professional sports franchise—until today.

Tomlin’s last game with the team ended in bitterness as the Steelers yet again fell short in the postseason. He’s the third coach in the AFC North to be out of a job after the Browns fired Kevin Stefanski and the Ravens fired John Harbaugh.

NFL fans were left stunned by news of Tomlin and the Steelers parting ways:

I get it. Trust me I do, but I’m sad to see Mike T go. Sometime change is needed for everyone. Job well done big brother! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 13, 2026

Not unexpected, but startling nonetheless. The #Steelers have only had three coaches since 1969. https://t.co/EG2cg3MUxg — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 13, 2026

Have never been more interested in a team's offseason than I am in the 2026 Steelers offseason https://t.co/estNzxZdJd — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) January 13, 2026

a great coach who will have plenty of options. things just felt stuck in Pittsburgh post-Big Ben. after 19 years maybe everyone will be better off with a fresh start. https://t.co/V8faJveRft — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) January 13, 2026

No pressure, Art Rooney II. https://t.co/UWaeo9FFiu — Sam Monson (@SamMonsonNFL) January 13, 2026

tomlin, harbaugh, mcdaniel all unemployed. gonna be a fascinating off season of nfl musical chairs https://t.co/q8UXTgAFGs — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) January 13, 2026

In the same time frame there have been six popes https://t.co/0iypJ2nBJ8 — Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) January 13, 2026

Mike Tomlin informing the Steelers he’s quitting right before they were about to fire him. pic.twitter.com/KOr23VViNZ https://t.co/5Jae7pFjQt — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) January 13, 2026

It’s the end of an era for the Steelers. One can only hope brighter days lie ahead.

