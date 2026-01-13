NFL World Stunned After Mike Tomlin, Steelers Part Ways
In this story:
After nearly two decades at the helm, Mike Tomlin is no longer the Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach.
Tomlin is reportedly stepping down as the Steelers’ head coach, informing the team that he plans to take a break from coaching. The shocking news comes a day after the team got blown out by the Texans in their 30-6 wild-card loss.
Tomlin has coached Pittsburgh since 2007, won a Super Bowl in ‘08, has never had a losing season during his 19-year stint and earned the title as the longest-tenured head coach of a North American professional sports franchise—until today.
Tomlin’s last game with the team ended in bitterness as the Steelers yet again fell short in the postseason. He’s the third coach in the AFC North to be out of a job after the Browns fired Kevin Stefanski and the Ravens fired John Harbaugh.
NFL fans were left stunned by news of Tomlin and the Steelers parting ways:
It’s the end of an era for the Steelers. One can only hope brighter days lie ahead.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.Follow kriscwong