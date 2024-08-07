SI

Mike Tomlin Suggests QB Competition Will Be Settled in Preseason Games, Not Practice

The starting quarterback race is heating up between veterans Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Mike McDaniel

Jul 28, 2024; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) talks to wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 28, 2024; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) talks to wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports / Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson sat atop the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback race in the first unofficial depth chart that was released this week, and will not play in Friday's preseason opener against the Houston Texans.

His competition for the starting job is former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who will play on Friday for at least a couple of offensive series.

Despite Wilson sitting atop the depth chart and sitting out the preseason opener, which is common treatment across the NFL for starting quarterbacks, coach Mike Tomlin said on Wednesday morning that the starting job is still up for grabs.

"It's very much a competition," Tomlin said. "What happens in stadium is weighted heavier than what happens in a practice setting, because it's more game-line."

Wilson has been limited throughout camp and despite not taking all the reps, was listed as the top quarterback on the depth chart anyway. That could be more telling than anything else, as Wilson is clearly the leader in the clubhouse in Pittsburgh's quarterback competition.

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL