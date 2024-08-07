Mike Tomlin Suggests QB Competition Will Be Settled in Preseason Games, Not Practice
Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson sat atop the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback race in the first unofficial depth chart that was released this week, and will not play in Friday's preseason opener against the Houston Texans.
His competition for the starting job is former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who will play on Friday for at least a couple of offensive series.
Despite Wilson sitting atop the depth chart and sitting out the preseason opener, which is common treatment across the NFL for starting quarterbacks, coach Mike Tomlin said on Wednesday morning that the starting job is still up for grabs.
"It's very much a competition," Tomlin said. "What happens in stadium is weighted heavier than what happens in a practice setting, because it's more game-line."
Wilson has been limited throughout camp and despite not taking all the reps, was listed as the top quarterback on the depth chart anyway. That could be more telling than anything else, as Wilson is clearly the leader in the clubhouse in Pittsburgh's quarterback competition.