Myles Garrett's Dad Used Fanciest Camera to Capture Browns Star's Sack Record
Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett made history on Sunday afternoon when he broke the NFL's single-season sack record in a win over the Bengals, and his father—photographer Lawrence Garrett—took pains to memorialize the achievement in photo form.
During the contest, NFL cameras caught Lawrence watching in the stands with perhaps the biggest camera lens known to man, dutifully trained on the field to capture the moment his son made football history.
Take a look at that below:
Garrett's history-making hit came during the fourth quarter of Sunday's win, when the DE took down Cincy QB Joe Burrow for his 23rd sack of the season. That mark surpasses that of both retired star Michael Strahan and Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who shared the record at 22.5. Of course, the broadcast cut to Lawrence Garrett immediately after the sack occurred—and although he wasn't holding his camera (he might have put it down), he did look extremely, extremely proud.
During the press conference after the game, Myles chuckled when asked about his family's presence in such a big moment, as well as his father's giant camera.
"I try to tell him he gotta stop bringing that thing," Garrett quipped, with a smile on his face. "It means a lot that they could be here," he continued. "I wanted to do it for myself. Wanted so much to bring pride to my last name, my dad, my mom, and all those who came before me, especially my gran, who hasn't been here for a while to see this, but I carry into the game every single time I walk onto the field."
Very sweet. Here's hoping Mr. Garrett circulates that photo once it's edited and/or developed, or blows it up to hang on his wall, at the very least.