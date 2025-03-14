Myles Garrett’s Pitch to Russell Wilson on Joining the Browns Was Hilariously Simple
The Cleveland Browns are still in the market for a quarterback.
With Deshaun Watson likely to miss 2025 due to injury, and his play even when healthy far from what was expected when he was signed on a fully guaranteed deal worth $230 million, the Browns are looking for quality quarterback play, ideally at a bargain.
On Thursday, current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson was in Cleveland for a visit and discussion with the team’s front office. Also present was Browns’ defensive superstar Myles Garrett, fresh off of signing a four-year extension that sets his average annual value to $40 million per year for the next six seasons, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
Given the massive extension, there are few people in the Browns organization more committed to figuring solving the team’s quarterback problem than Garrett.
Speaking with reporters at a press conference announcing his extension on Friday, Garrett was asked what his pitch to Wilson was on why he should team up with him in Cleveland. It was as simple as it was effective.
“I won’t take him to the ground three or four times a year,” Garrett said with a smile.
Indeed, with the Steelers and Browns being divisional rivals, Garrett got a few licks in on Wilson last year. So this wouldn’t be a case of “if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em,” per se, but rather “if you don’t want to be tackled by Myles Garrett, join him.”
And no one wants to be tackled by Myles Garrett.